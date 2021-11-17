NORTH POWDER — The pursuit of a state title is still in full swing in North Powder.
The Powder Valley football team handled business in a 36-0 victory over Myrtle Point on Friday, Nov. 12, setting up a rematch with St. Paul in the 2021 OSAA Class 1A state semifinals. The Badgers’ dominant season continues with a championship matchup against top-seeded Adrian looking more likely.
The matchup between St. Paul and Powder Valley is slated for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Caldera High School in Bend. The Badgers are just two games away from potentially bringing home a state title for the first time since 2003.
While a showdown with the Antelopes seems almost inevitable, the Badgers are taking things one week at a time. First and foremost, Powder Valley will need to overcome a St. Paul team that the Badgers previously knocked off 50-40 on Sept. 17.
“We can’t get to the next week without this week,” head coach Josh Cobb said. “That’s all we’re focused on and all we’ve been talking about.”
Powder Valley’s explosive offense was consistent in the win over Myrtle Point, revolving around senior quarterback Reece Dixon. The versatile quarterback got things started with a five-yard keeper to give the Badgers the first points of the game.
The Badgers slowly broke down the Bobcats’ defense and exploited mismatches to build a 22-0 lead by halftime. While Myrtle Point still had a glimmer of hope for a comeback in the final two quarters, Powder Valley put away any doubts with a strong showing in the second half.
Dixon utilized his legs again midway through the third quarter, rushing for a 63-yard run deep into Myrtle Point territory. The senior finished the drive himself with a seven-yard touchdown run to give Powder Valley a commanding 30-0 lead.
Thanks to a dominant defensive effort and a 22-yard touchdown run from senior Case Olsen, the Badgers were able to ride off with a dominant victory in the quarterfinals. The win is a confidence boost for Powder Valley, knocking off a Myrtle Point team that came into the game with a 9-2 record and ranked No. 7 in the state. For the Badgers defense, a shutout against a team averaging 44.6 points per game this year is a great sign moving forward.
The first time that Powder Valley and St. Paul met, the Badgers overcame an early deficit and ran its offense efficiently through Dixon and receiver Kaden Krieger. The duo connected on several deep balls and was able to go over the top on St. Paul’s secondary.
The Buckaroos come into this matchup averaging 59.7 points per game, winning their last eight games. St. Paul’s only blemish during a 10-1 season was the loss in North Powder.
“Their offense is very good,” Cobb said. “They can run the ball down the field just like we can. It’s going to be a battle of wills.”
“We’re playing better ball than when we played St. Paul the first time, but so is St. Paul,” Cobb said. “It’s going to be a good game.”
