NORTH POWDER — Despite trailing most of the game, and being down five points with three minutes to go Friday night, Feb. 25, Powder Valley showed its veteran poise and used a late charge to secure victory and clinch a berth in this week’s Class 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
The second-seeded Powder Valley boys rallied for a 68-63 win over Trinity Lutheran in a second-round playoff game in the North Powder gym.
After Kaden Krieger made a pair of free throws with 14.5 seconds left to give Powder Valley a 64-63 lead, teammate Reece Dixon took a charge from Trinity Lutheran’s Scooty Gilbert with 7.8 seconds left.
After Krieger missed two free throws with 6.4 seconds left, Trinity Lutheran had one last chance.
Again, Gilbert drove in for a potential game-winning layin. And again, Dixon took a charge. This episode was even more crucial, as Gilbert’s shot, unlike the previous one, actually went in, the points negated by the foul.
“It was a one-point game with eight seconds and Reece Dixon took a charge that kind of sealed the deal,” Powder Valley coach Kyle Dixon said. “Then their coach got a technical and we were able to hit the free throws.”
Reece Dixon was fouled after drawing the final charge, and Trinity Lutheran coach Kyle Gilbert was called for a technical foul. Dixon made four straight free throws with less than a second left for the final margin.
Dixon led the way for the Badgers with 17 points, Kaden Krieger added 13, Kaiden Dalke chipped in 12 and Clay Martin had 11. All four players are seniors.
Powder Valley hit just two three-pointers in the game, but did go 14 of 19 at the free throw line.
“We didn’t play great and we missed shots, but we were able to hit some shots at the end,” Kyle Dixon said. “We just couldn’t get our run game going really.”
The Badgers (23-2) will open play at the state tournament with a rematch against league rival Nixyaawii on Wednesday, March 2, at 8:15 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
“We are thrilled with the win,” coach Dixon said. “I think the loss to Nixyaawii late in the year helped us. It was an eye-opener that we can be beat.”
Nixyaawii beat Powder Valley 59-51 in the Old Oregon League district tournament on Feb. 19 to earn the league’s top seed and force Powder Valley to win two games to reach the state tournament.
Nixyaawii advanced to the state tournament with a 68-54 win over Ione/Arlington on Saturday, Feb. 26.
During the regular season, Powder Valley beat Nixyaawii 76-64 on Jan. 29, at North Powder.
Jayson Jacoby contributed to this story.
