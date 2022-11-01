PILOT ROCK — Every Badger football player saw the field as Powder Valley wrapped up an unbeaten regular season with a 59-8 victory over Pilot Rock on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Pilot Rock.
The Badgers, 9-0 and ranked second in the state, scored in multiple ways, scoring four rushing touchdowns, three touchdowns through the air and one kick returned for a score.
“We were able to get our younger kids in early in the game and that was fun,” said Powder Valley coach Josh Cobb.
The win earned the Badgers a bye in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Powder Valley will play host on Nov. 11 to the winner of the Cove-Enterprise game on Friday, Nov. 4. The Badgers didn’t play Cove this season. They beat Enterprise 60-12 on Oct. 14. The time for the Nov. 11 game hasn’t been set.
In addition to scoring at Pilot Rock, the Badgers saw excitement in their kicking game. Lizandro Rodriguez converted all but two of his extra points and made the field long for the Pilots the whole night with touchbacks on all kickoffs. Rodriguez also picked up a score of his own, a pass play from quarterback Cole Martin for the touchdown.
“Pilot Rock is always a great place to play with good fans and a great atmosphere,” Cobb said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.