NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley boys basketball team defended home turf in one its biggest games of the season.
The Badgers knocked off the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles 76-64 on Saturday, Jan. 29, taking a firm position on the top of the Old Oregon League standings. Powder Valley senior forward Kaden Krieger was a force in the paint throughout the game, scoring 24 points.
The matchup started at an incredibly quick pace, with both teams pushing the fast break. Powder Valley’s Cole Martin scored six of his 19 points in the first quarter, helping the Badgers take a narrow 19-17 lead at the end of the first frame. Nixyaawii’s Baron Moses was efficient on offense for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10 points in the first quarter — Moses finished with 24 points.
A huge second quarter helped propel Powder Valley into the lead, with the Golden Eagles never managing to retake the lead for the remainder of the game. Krieger scored 10 points in the second frame as the Badgers went into halftime leading 42-29.
The third quarter was more of the same, with Powder Valley extending its lead to 59-41 heading into the final eight minutes. The Golden Eagles gave one last push in the fourth quarter, drawing the game to within single digits with three minutes remaining. Dylan Abrahamason scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback attempt.
It was Krieger’s steady shooting at the free-throw line that ultimately sealed the deal for Powder Valley — the forward went 9-10 at the line in the fourth quarter.
The win improved Powder Valley’s record to 6-0 in conference play and 16-1 overall. The Badgers will play again on Feb. 1, facing Wallowa on the road at 6:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii dropped to 14-5 on the season and 5-2 in Old Oregon League competition. The Golden Eagles will be back in action at McLoughlin on Feb. 1 — tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
