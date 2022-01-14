The top-ranked Powder Valley boys basketball team ran its season record to 13-1 on Thursday, Jan. 13, but it took a miraculous final second at Umatilla.
Well, not an entire second.
Or even half of one, come to that.
With just four-tenths of a second on the clock and the score tied at 44, the Badgers, who had trailed most of the game, had possession under their own basket.
Powder’s Reece Dixon made the inbounds pass.
It was a lob, intended as an alley-oop attempt for fellow senior Kaden Krieger. Four-tenths of a second isn’t enough time for a player to actually catch the ball and shoot.
Krieger, though, couldn’t get to the ball before it hit the floor near the free throw line.
But none of the Viking defenders touched the ball, either, so the clock didn’t start.
Krieger adjusted, scooped the ball off the bounce in one motion to the hoop, where it rolled around the rim and slipped through the net.
And with that, the Class 1A Badgers walked off the court with a 46-44 win, their second victory this season over a Class 3A opponent, following a 57-35 win over Burns on Dec. 28 in the Baker holiday tournament.
“It was a good game for us against a really fast team,” Powder head coach Kyle Dixon said. “We just play hard. We’re ready to go.”
The game got off to a slow start as both offenses looked to get in rhythm. Umatilla held a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, but Powder Valley managed to cut the lead to 20-16 at halftime. It was a balanced scoring effort for the Badgers throughout the game, with Clay Martin scoring five points in each half. Martin and Kaiden Dalke both led the team with 10 points each.
The Vikings snapped back into form in the third quarter and extended their narrow lead to 34-26 heading into the final frame. Krieger was strong in the fourth quarter, scoring six of his nine points in the last eight minutes.
Other than an 80-75 loss to Adrian on Dec. 27, the Badgers have been perfect on the year.
Powder Valley has two more games scheduled against larger schools, this time a pair of contests at Class 4A La Grande on Jan. 18, and at Baker on Feb. 5.
A previously scheduled matchup at Griswold on Jan. 15 was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, so the Badgers will have four days off before facing the Tigers. Tip-off at La Grande High School is set for 7:30 p.m.
— Davis Carbaugh of The (La Grande) Observer contributed to this story.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.