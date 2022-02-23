NORTH POWDER — Just three days after a heartbreaking 59-51 loss to Nixyaawii in the Old Oregon League district championship on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Powder Valley boys basketball team bounced back with a statement victory.
The Badgers rode a high-octane offensive effort to a resounding 80-63 victory over Condon in round one of the 1A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
“I just liked the energy we had tonight,” Powder Valley head coach Kyle Dixon said. “We know it’s do or die, which I think is a good way to play.”
The Badgers will face the same situation Friday, Feb. 25, when they play host to Trinity Lutheran with a berth in the state tournament on the line (game time had not been set before the press deadline). Trinity Lutheran beat Prairie City 63-55 in a first-round game on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
If the Badgers win Friday, their first-round opponent could be a familiar one — Nixyaawii. The Golden Eagles will play Ione/Arlington on Friday, Feb. 25, with the winner advancing to the state tournament to play the winner of the Powder Valley/Trinity Lutheran game on March 2 at 8:15 p.m. at Baker High School.
On Tuesday against Condon, Powder Valley’s explosive offense was highlighted by a standout performance from forward Kaden Krieger. The senior scored 31 points and dominated the paint.
Both teams raced out to a fast start, nearly on pace for triple digits with the way the Badgers and Blue Devils scored the basketball. Krieger set the tone early, scoring 12 of his points in the first quarter. Condon’s Eduardo Barrera scored at will all night, keeping the Blue Devils in contention — the senior scored 13 of his 34 points in the first quarter. Powder Valley held a narrow 22-21 lead after the first frame.
According to Kyle Dixon, Powder Valley sought to utilize its players’ strengths by running a fast-paced offense.
“Our game is pushing the ball,” he said. “We just want to get out and run, we don’t slow the ball up.”
Senior point guard Reece Dixon anchored the run-and-gun game plan, scoring 14 of his 15 points in the first half. The Badgers opened the second period with a 12-0 run. Powder Valley extended its lead to 41-26 with 3 minutes remaining in the first half. Despite seven more points in the second quarter from Barrera, the Badgers led 49-32 at the half.
“We just went on a run and it’s tough to stop us when we get on a run,” Kyle Dixon said. “We just have to push it, that’s our game.”
In the third quarter, Powder Valley pushed its lead to 20 at one point and saw the victory come closer and closer. Krieger continued to score at will, adding eight more points. Another 11 points from the post player in the fourth quarter helped the Badgers close out an 80-63 home victory.
Cole Martin scored in the paint well for Powder Valley, tallying 14 points. Kaiden Dalke and Case Olson tallied seven points each.
After losing a hard-fought, slower-paced game against Nixyaawii just days earlier, Powder Valley put itself back in the right frame after a solid showing.
“It was good for us,” Kyle Dixon said. “We came out a lot better today. I know we’re a good enough team to win it all. We just need to keep that intensity every night.”
