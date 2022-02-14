Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon (13) goes for a layup against Cove at Powder Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The Powder Valley Badgers beat the Cove Leopards 76-50 to conclude the regular Old Oregon League season as the top team.
NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley and Cove boys basketball teams met for a high-stakes Old Oregon League matchup on Friday, Feb. 12, with the Badgers coming out on top 76-50 in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Leopards started off strong, taking a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter. However, the Badgers settled in and controlled the remainder of the game. A huge 21-4 advantage for Powder in the second quarter ultimately flipped the script, as Cole Martin scored 10 of his game-high 20 points.
Patrick Frisch was efficient for Cove, also scoring a game-high 20 points.
The Badgers continued to pull away in the second half, as Cove was unable to slow down Powder’s high-octane offense. Reece Dixon was strong for the Badgers, scoring 15 points on the night.
The tough loss for Cove snapped a four-game winning streak and secured the team’s spot at No. 3 in the league standings behind Powder Valley (9-0) and Nixyaawii (9-2). The Leopards fell to 8-4. Powder Valley, ranked second in the state Class 1A standings, improved to 20-1 on the season.
Both teams will await the final seedings in the district tournament, which is set to be hosted at Baker High School starting Thursday, Feb. 17.
Powder Valley girls
The Badgers wrapped up the Old Oregon League regular season on a five-game winning streak. Powder Valley beat Cove 46-30 on Friday, Feb. 11, at North Powder, and topped Elgin 48-41 on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Elgin.
Powder Valley improved to 9-3 in league and 13-10 overall.
