Powder Valley needed only one play to take the lead, and that led to a barrage of touchdowns as the Badgers dominated Cove 46-8 in a Class 1A quarterfinal football game Friday night, Nov. 11 at North Powder.
The Badgers will play against either Lost River or Adrian in a semifinal Saturday, Nov. 19. The location and time haven't been set. Lost River and Adrian play Saturday at Lost River, in Merrill near Klamath Falls. Powder Valley beat Adrian 46-14 earlier this season.
After forcing the Leopards to punt on the opening possession on a chilly night that brought snow flurries late in the game, Powder Valley took over on the Cove 35.
After a 5-yard penalty on Powder, Tucker Martin took a handoff and raced 40 yards for a touchdown. Cole Martin added the 2-point conversion to give Powder Valley a quick 8-0 lead.
"That's pretty much typical Powder footbal this season, we have pretty much come out of the game at full spead," Badger head coach Josh Cobb said. "I was really proud of our boys."
Cove gained a first down on its next possession and advanced to the Badgers 38, but Powder got a quarterback sack on 4th and 7 to regain possession.
The Badgers appeared to have scored touchdowns on each of its first two plays, when Jackson Chandler caught a long pass from Cole Martin, but the first of a flurry of penalties negated the touchdown.
Powder Valley ended up punting, but on Cove's next possession Colt Cobb recovered a fumble at the Cove 39. Cole Martin capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion failed, and Powder Valley led 14-0, still in the first quarter.
After the Badgers forced another Cove punt early in the second quarter, Cole Martin ran for a first down on a fourth down and short, then he broke loose, tiptoed down the left sideline and went 65 yards for his second touchdown. The 2-point conversion upped the Badgers' lead to 22-0 with 8:49 left in the first half.
Powder scored two more touchdowns to lead 38-0 at halftime.
The second half was anticlimactic, with a running clock due Powder having a 35-point lead.
Cole Martin led the Badgers with 253 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Powder Valley amassed more than 300 yards on the ground.
"Our offensive line was fairly dominant," Cobb said.
Tucker Martin had 48 rushing yards and the one touchdown, and Chandler had 70 receiving yards on two catches, including a touchdown.
Defensively, TUcker Martin forced a fumble that Chandler recovered. Cole Martin had an interception as the Badgers stifled the Leopards for most of the game.
"Riley Martin's defense was per usual, he had them well scouted and the guys did their job," Josh Cobb said, referring to Powder's defensive coordinator.
Cobb said it's gratifying to have the Badgers back in contention for a state championship after graduating several seniors from the 2021 squad, which lost a heartbreaker to Adrian in the state championship game.
"Not a lot of people thought we would be back in the hunt," he said.
