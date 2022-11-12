Powder Valley needed only one play to take the lead, and that led to a barrage of touchdowns as the Badgers dominated Cove 46-8 in a Class 1A quarterfinal football game Friday night, Nov. 11 at North Powder.

The Badgers will play against either Lost River or Adrian in a semifinal Saturday, Nov. 19. The location and time haven't been set. Lost River and Adrian play Saturday at Lost River, in Merrill near Klamath Falls. Powder Valley beat Adrian 46-14 earlier this season.

