NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley Badgers remained unbeaten with a 60-12 rout over Enterprise in the homecoming game Friday, Oct. 14 at North Powder.
The win, which improved Powder Valley’s record to 7-0, sets up a nonleague rematch with Adrian on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at North Powder.
The Antelopes beat the Badgers 46-38 in the Class 1A state championship game on Nov. 27, 2021, at Baker High School.
There was no suspense Friday at North Powder, however, as the Badgers took control over Enterprise early.
“It was a great homecoming game,” Powder assistant coach Dan Townsend said. “We came our early and jumped on them from the get go.”
Cole Martin scored the first touchdown on a 2-yard run. Jackson Chandler had a 75-yard touchdown run and Colt Cobb completed the first-quarter scoring spree with an 11-yard touchdown run as the Badgers led 24-0 after the first 12 minutes.
Powder Valley extended the lead to 46-0 at halftime with three more touchdowns in the second quarter.
Cole Martin had a 16-yard run, then hit Tucker Martin for a 44-yard passing score. Cobb had a 45-yard touchdown run.
The Badgers’ defense, meanwhile, was stifling.
“Our defense was dominating, anchored by the guys up front, Cade Lind, Colt Cobb, Braxton Golar, Logan Profitt,” Townsend said.
Powder head coach Josh Cobb was pleased with the Badgers’ offensive versatility.
“Offensively we spread the ball around well , good mix of power running from all running backs , Cole Martin had good field vision from the QB spot,” Cobb said. “Logan Profitt, Caleb Kerns and Cade Lind absolutely dominated the middle of the field on offense. It was fun to watch.”
Cole Martin was 5-for-9 passing for 145 yards and one touchdown. He led the Badgers with 179 yards on 14 carries and two scores.
“Offensively, Cole Martin controlled the game,” Townsend said. “We were able to run the ball consistently and hit our passing game as needed. Just an all around good game.”
Chandler had 78 rushing yards, Colt Cobb 75 yards, Tucker Martin 41 yards and Orrin Cobb 31 yards.
Chandler had two catches for 72 yards, Tucker Martin two for 46 yards, and Liz Rodriguez one catch for 27 yards.
Although Powder Valley has clinched the Special District West title, the rematch against Adrian, 6-1 and the East champion, will be a new challenge.
“Things get tough this week with defending state champion Adrian coming to Powder,” Townsend said.
The Badgers finish their regular season, and league schedule, by traveling to Pilot Rock on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Other games:
• Pine Eagle lost 33-26 to Dayville/Monument on Friday, Oct. 14.
• Huntington lost 51-32 to South Wasco County on Friday, Oct. 14.
• Prairie City/Burnt River beat Harper 27-6 on Friday, Oct. 14.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.