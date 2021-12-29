The Powder Valley girls and boys basketball teams both played a pair of games at the Baker Holiday Tournament this week at BHS.
Both teams finished with 1-1 records.
Boys
In a rematch of the 1A football state championship, Adrian came away with a similar result against Powder Valley — a narrow victory on Monday, Dec. 27.
The Antelopes’ 80-75 comeback win dropped top-ranked Powder Valley’s record to 8-1.
Powder Valley started off the game strong, but Adrian ultimately pulled away with a big second half for the come-from-behind victory. The Badgers built up a 20-7 lead after the first quarter behind seven points from Kaiden Dalke. The senior from Baker City finished the game with nine points.
The Badgers continued to extend the lead in the second quarter, building up a 41-25 advantage by halftime. Senior Clay Martin hit three three-pointers in the second quarter — he finished with a team-high 19 points.
In the second half, the Antelopes surmounted a comeback that started with a 26-17 advantage in the third quarter. Adrian junior Carter Bayes scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.
In the fourth quarter, a 29-17 advantage for Adrian ultimately tipped the scales in favor of the Antelopes. Junior Cole Martin added eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the Badgers ultimately came up short. Adrian senior Gavin Bayes scored nine points in the fourth quarter along with 10 from Carter Bayes to lead the Antelopes to the victory.
The Badgers rebounded on Tuesday night, Dec. 28 to dominate Burns 57-35.
The Badgers got off to a fast start, building up a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Senior point guard Reece Dixon led the charge early, scoring nine of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Powder Valley kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter and took a 35-16 lead into halftime. Senior forward Kaden Krieger scored eight points in the first half and finished the contest with 15 points.
In the second half Powder Valley was able to contain its sizable lead. The Badgers led 44-26 at the end of the third quarter and held on to win by 22.
In a balanced scoring effort, senior Kaiden Dalke added seven points and both Clay Martin and Case Olson scored seven.
Girls
After a difficult 0-6 start to the season, the Powder Valley girls capped a three-game winning streak by cruising by Adrian 62-30 on Monday, Dec. 27.
Powder Valley jumped out to a commanding early lead, holding a 19-5 advantage after the first quarter. Adrian kept it close in the second quarter as both teams scored 11 points, but the Badgers pulled away handily in the second half.
Powder Valley blew out Adrian 23-10 in the third quarter to all but seal the game, while a 19-4 fourth quarter was the icing on the cake for a 62-30 victory.
Junior Dallee Jo Bingham led the Badgers with 16 points, while sophomores Ayla Bingham and Abby Cox both added 11 points. Sophomore Paige Marlia led the team with five rebounds.
“We just knew with our youth that it would take some time,” head coach Allen Bingham said. “They’re putting some things together, I think we’re on an uptick.”
Powder’s winning streak ended Tuesday night with a 41-31 loss to Burns in the BHS gym.
Pine Eagle scores
The Pine Eagle boys and girls teams also competed in the tournament. The Spartan boys lost 58-41 to Prairie City on Tuesday, to drop to 3-4 on the season. The Pine Eagle girls lost 39-14 to Prairie City on Tuesday, falling to 1-6.
The Spartan girls were slated to play the Baker JV team Wednesday morning, and the Pine Eagle boys played Burns Wednesday afternoon.
