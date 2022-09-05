Mak-Vale (1).jpg

Baker's Makenzie Flanagan goes for a kill Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, against Vale in the Baker gym. Teammates Ryann Paulsen, left, and Jayden Whitford wait for a possible return.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

The rivalry between Baker and Powder Valley high schools played out again in the championship match of a volleyball tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at BHS, with the Badgers prevailing, 25-22, 25-15.

Pool play extended longer than expected, so bracket play was abbreviated so each team in the tournament had at least one regulation match.

