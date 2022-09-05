The rivalry between Baker and Powder Valley high schools played out again in the championship match of a volleyball tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at BHS, with the Badgers prevailing, 25-22, 25-15.
Pool play extended longer than expected, so bracket play was abbreviated so each team in the tournament had at least one regulation match.
That pitted Baker and Powder Valley, the two top seeds, in the championship match.
“After a long, hot day, the Badger girls were able to remain focused and dup deep for some great energy and amazing playing,” Powder coach Marji Lind said. “Overall, it was a great day. Girls had wonderful attitudes, worked hard and grew as a team. Just where you want a team to be at this point in the season, making some mistakes but getting stronger as a unit each game. Love their spirit and positive energy. “
The Badgers improved to 3-0 on the season. Powder Valley swept Pine Eagle 3-0 on Sept. 1, and swept Nyssa 3-0 on Aug. 30.
In pool play during the Baker tournament, the Badgers went undefeated, beating Mac-Hi 25-5, Nyssa 25-13, Echo 25-22, Union 25-16, Ontario 25-17 and Umatilla 25-5.
The Bulldogs will have a chance to avenge the loss when the Badgers return to BHS for a 6 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Prairie City tournament
Baker’s JV volleyball team placed second in a tournament at Prairie City on Friday.
Baker lost in two sets to Prairie City in the championship match. The Bulldogs also lost to Prairie City in their first match of the day, 25-19, 25-21. Baker then beat Huntington, 25-16 and 25-15, and split with Jordan Valley, losing 25-21 and winning 25-14, to finish second in one pool.
In bracket play, Baker beat Dayville/Monument and Wheeler/Mitchell/Spray to earn the rematch with Prairie City.
