After dropping both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday against Pendleton, the Baker Brewers 16 and under summer baseball team returned to the diamond by taking on the Wallowa Valley Cougars in a twinbill Friday at Enterprise.
In game one, incoming Baker freshman Paul Hobson took the mound and never left, pitching the entire game. Allowing just four runs, Hobson gained support offensively through extra base hits from incoming juniors Connor Chastain and Silas Carter. Baker won the opener 8-4.
In the second game, however, Baker struggled to get out of the gate. After allowing eight runs in the first two innings, the Brewers were forced to play catch up for the remainder of the game.
Baker was able to cut the lead behind a collective effort but the rally fell just short in a 9-8 loss.
18U team wins 2, loses 2
After splitting games against the Hermiston Bulldogs earlier in the week, the 18U Brewers team faced off against The Dalles Riverhawks and the Churchill Lancers, playing each team once on both Saturday and Sunday.
In Saturday’s opener against The Dalles, 2020 BHS graduate Sam McCauley led off with a triple, and fellow graduate Spencer Shirtcliff reached base and stole second.
After McCauley scored on a single by incoming senior Mason Van Arsdall, Shirtcliff scored on a sacrifice fly from fellow 2020 graduate Spencer Smith. Consistent hitting continued throughout the game as Baker won 11-3.
Against Churchill Baker’s offense struggled, and the Brewers fell behind early.
Baker scored twice in the fourth inning on hits by incoming seniors Jake Wright and Logan McCluskey, but the Lancers prevailed, 9-2.
Sunday’s game followed a similar script, as the Brewers beat The Dalles and then lost to Churchill.
Against The Dalles, incoming senior Zander Arriaga held the Riverhawks at bay after a slow start on the mound, and timely hits from Wright, McClusky and Hayden Younger helped Baker to a 15-8 win.
The Lancers continued their offensive success in their second game against the Brewers later Sunday. The Brewers’ lone run in a 5-1 loss was by Van Arsdall, who reached base after being hit by a pitch.
This week the 16U team will travel to Hermiston today and play host to La Grande Friday at 5 p.m. The 18U team will play host to Pendleton on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
