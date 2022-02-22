7th grade basketball.jpg
The Baker Black seventh grade boys basketball team has qualified for the state middle school tournament March 11-13 in the Bend area.

The Baker Black seventh grade boys basketball team has qualified for the state middle school tournament on March 11-13 in the Bend area.

To qualify, teams must finish first or second in a qualifying tournament.

Baker played at The Dalles Winter Classic last weekend, finishing second.

Baker opened by beating Boardman, 47-27, then beating Endicott Basketball, of Goldendale, Washington, 48-17.

Endicott advanced through the bracket to earn a rematch with Baker, and Baker again prevailed, 42-30, to advance to the championship game against Gorge Elite, a select all-star team.

Baker lost the final but qualified for the state tournament, which is open to only “school-based” teams. All Baker players are Baker Middle School seventh graders.

Team members are: Gavin Combs, Kane Hellberg, Ezaiah Suarez, Tristan Lecker, Jake Christensen, Jace Whitford, Brayden Whitebread, Quin Wellman, Ryder Nimmo, Gabe Schwartz, Hayden Churchfield, Ben Nudd, Colten Shank

