Members of the Baker Black seventh grade basketball team mob Gavin Scott (just behind No. 12, Kane Hellberg, after Scott made a game-winning 3-pointer with 5 seconds left against Tualatin in the semifinals at the Oregon Middle School state tournament on Sunday, March 12, 2022, in Prineville.
The Baker Black seventh grade basketball team finished second at the Oregon Middle School state tournament March 11-13 in Central Oregon. Bottom row, left to right: Colton Shank, Jace Whitford, Kane Hellberg, Gavin Scott, Ezaiah Suarez, Jake Christensen, Gabe Schwartz. Top row, left to right: assistant coach Mitch Osborn, Hayden Churchfield, Benjamin Nudd, Ryder Nimmo, Quin Wellman, head coach Colt Nudd, Brayden Whitebread.
Members of the Baker Black seventh grade basketball team mob Gavin Scott (just behind No. 12, Kane Hellberg, after Scott made a game-winning 3-pointer with 5 seconds left against Tualatin in the semifinals at the Oregon Middle School state tournament on Sunday, March 12, 2022, in Prineville.
Laurel Nimmo/Contributed Photo
The Baker Black seventh grade basketball team finished second at the Oregon Middle School state tournament March 11-13 in Central Oregon. Bottom row, left to right: Colton Shank, Jace Whitford, Kane Hellberg, Gavin Scott, Ezaiah Suarez, Jake Christensen, Gabe Schwartz. Top row, left to right: assistant coach Mitch Osborn, Hayden Churchfield, Benjamin Nudd, Ryder Nimmo, Quin Wellman, head coach Colt Nudd, Brayden Whitebread.
A team of seventh grade boys from Baker Middle School finished second at the state basketball tournament in Central Oregon last weekend.
The Baker Black team finished the invitation-only tournament with a 4-1 record, losing 43-36 to Happy Valley of Clackamas in the championship game on Sunday, March 13, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Baker qualified for the tournament by finishing second at The Dalles Winter Classic in February.
At the state tournament, which was played at several gyms in Central Oregon, Baker opened Friday, March 11, against a different Happy Valley team. After trailing 27-23 at halftime, Baker rallied in the second half to win 67-46, at Crook County High School in Prineville.
“A great second half,” Baker head coach Colt Nudd said.
In the second round on Saturday, March 12, Baker led the entire game in beating Tigard 62-28 at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond.
On Saturday evening, Baker beat Trinity Lutheran of Bend 64-59 to advance to the semifinal round on Sunday morning, March 13, at Crook County Middle School.
The semifinal game against Tualatin, at Crook County High School, was a thriller.
Baker’s Gavin Scott made a 3-pointer from NBA range with 5 seconds left to give Baker a 38-37 win.
The championship game was close but Baker ended up placing second.
“I’ve had these boys together for the last four seasons,” Nudd said. “We travel quite a bit every year to tournaments around the Northwest.”
Team members are: Gavin Combs, Kane Hellberg, Ezaiah Suarez, Tristan Klecker (unable to attend the state tournament), Jake Christensen, Jace Whitford, Brayden Whitebread, Quin Wellman, Ryder Nimmo, Gabe Schwartz, Hayden Churchfield, Ben Nudd, Colten Shank.
Coaches are Nudd and assistant coach Mitch Osborn.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.