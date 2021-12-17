Baker 7th-graders finish 9-1 Baker City Herald Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Baker Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team finished its season this week, ending up with a 9-1 record.Baker beat Grant Union 74-14, and suffered its only loss, 79-48 at Pendleton.In earlier games, Baker beat La Grande 73-31 and 68-22, Burns 80-10, John Day 69-22, Central 68-10 and 48-8, and Pendleton 47-43.Team members are Gavin Scott, Kane Hellberg, Gabe Schwartz, Hayden Churchfield, Quin Wellman, Ryder Nimmo, Ben Nudd, Jace Whitfield, Ezaiah Suarez, Jacob Burton, Wes Burton and Jake Christensen. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wellman Baker Sport Ryder Nimmo Ben Nudd Jace Whitfield Ezaiah Suarez Gabe Schwartz Jacob Burton Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +2 Four-star QB Horn inks first; MU confirms commits on early signing day Nebraska gets commitment from offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins +2 Double coverage: Nebraska gets two DB commitments in four-star CB Jaeden Gould, juco S DeShon Singleton Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
