The Baker Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team finished its season this week, ending up with a 9-1 record.

Baker beat Grant Union 74-14, and suffered its only loss, 79-48 at Pendleton.

In earlier games, Baker beat La Grande 73-31 and 68-22, Burns 80-10, John Day 69-22, Central 68-10 and 48-8, and Pendleton 47-43.

Team members are Gavin Scott, Kane Hellberg, Gabe Schwartz, Hayden Churchfield, Quin Wellman, Ryder Nimmo, Ben Nudd, Jace Whitfield, Ezaiah Suarez, Jacob Burton, Wes Burton and Jake Christensen.

