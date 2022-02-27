In a game that in one sense mattered very little, the Baker girls basketball team played like it meant everything.
The Bulldogs, having already clinched a home game in the Class 4A playoffs, led from the start in a dominating 51-32 win over Class 5A Pendleton on Friday evening, Feb. 25, in the Baker gym.
The win avenged one of Baker’s five losses, a 48-47 heartbreaker at Pendleton in the season’s second game, on Dec. 7.
The Bulldogs, 19-5 overall, now prepare to play host to Marshfield, of Coos Bay, on Saturday, March 5, at 4 p.m.
The winner advances to the Class 4A state tournament March 10-12 in Coos Bay.
Although Friday’s game had no bearing on the Bulldogs’ playoff situation, Baker coach Jason Ramos said the chance to play one game between the win over La Grande in the Greater Oregon League championship game Feb. 19 and the playoff contest was “really important.”
Without that game, Baker would have had only practices to prepare for the playoff game.
“Two weeks is a long time not to have competition,” Ramos said. “It was a good game to have against a quality opponent.”
Baker, playing without starter Brooklyn Jaca (Ramos said she’ll be back for the playoff game), never trailed against Pendleton.
Jozie Ramos had a steal and layin for the first basket and she then scored inside to give Baker a quick 4-0 lead.
Ramos had to head to the bench after picking up two early fouls.
Pendleton’s Muriel Hoisington made a 3-pointer to tie the score at 6 with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
It was the first, and last, tie.
Macey Moore scored 5 straight points to give Baker an 11-6 lead.
Pendleton put on a fullcourt press during the first quarter, and although few teams have deployed that strategy against Baker this season, Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs handled the defense with aplomb.
Leading 11-8 after the first quarter, Baker transformed a competitive game into a blowout with a dominating second quarter.
Rylee Elms and Moore each had inside baskets — Moore’s coming off a nifty pass from Jozie Ramos — to boost Baker’s lead to 15-8 early in the quarter.
The Bulldogs then finished the quarter with a 13-3 run, including eight straight points, to lead 28-11 at halftime.
Five Baker players scored in the second quarter, including Taylor Gyllenberg’s 3-pointer and Makenzie Flanagan’s basket in the final 45 seconds.
The second half was more evenly played, but Pendleton never got closer than 12 points, when Jaden Samp made consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Baker won easily despite Pendleton having six 3-pointers to Baker’s four. The Bulldogs had 16 2-point baskets to the Buckaroos’ four. Pendleton also went just 6 for 20 from the free throw line. Baker was 7 for 11.
Jason Ramos said the game was a chance for Baker to work on several plays it has been practicing, particularly its tactics against a zone defense, which Pendleton played predominantly.
With Jaca out, Baker also played point guards Gyllenberg and Sydnee Pierce together at times.
Jozie Ramos led Baker with 18 points. Moore added 12 and Elms 10.
PENDLETON (32)
Corbett 1 2-3 4, Samp 3 0-2 8, Boatman 1 0-0 3, Taber 2 0-3 5, Edmonds 0 0-2 0, Spratling 0 0-1 0, Thorne 0 0-0 0, Jenness 1 1-2 3, Krigbaum 0 0-3 0, Hoisington 2 3-4 9. Totals 10 6-20 32.
BAKER (51)
Elms 5 0-0 10, Flanagan 3 0-2 6, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 1 0-0 3, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ramos 6 5-5 18, Roy 1 0-0 2, Robb 0 0-0 0, Moore 4 2-4 12, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-11 51.
Pendleton 8 3 17 4 — 32
Baker 11 17 16 7 — 51
