Baker freshman Jake McClaughry, here against The Dalles on March 18, 2023, threw a no-hitter on March 23 to lead the Bulldogs to their first win of the season, 14-0 at Nyssa.

The Baker baseball team snapped a season-opening four-game losing streak, and the Bulldogs did so in dominating fashion.

Baker, playing for the second time in less than 24 hours, traveled to Nyssa and came away with a 14-0 win in an unusual weekday morning game on Thursday, March 23.

