The Baker baseball team snapped a season-opening four-game losing streak, and the Bulldogs did so in dominating fashion.
Baker, playing for the second time in less than 24 hours, traveled to Nyssa and came away with a 14-0 win in an unusual weekday morning game on Thursday, March 23.
Freshman Jake McClaughry was masterful on the mound, tossing a no-hitter, striking out 10 and allowing just two walks in five innings.
“We played excellent defense, hit the ball well and Jake threw a no-hitter,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “I thought we played really well. It was a win we needed.”
Thursday’s game started at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and followed Baker’s 3 p.m. game the previous day against Grant Union at John Day.
The Prospectors won 9-3.
Baker 14, Nyssa 0
Baker took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Bulldogs were scoreless in the second and third.
But that didn’t matter with McClaughry in control from the start.
The Bulldogs got going offensively in the top of the fourth, plating five runs to go up 6-0. Baker added eight more runs in the top of the fifth, and McClaughry set down Nyssa in the bottom of the inning to end the game by 10-run rule.
Baker collected 15 hits, with McClaughry, Cole Richards, Sage Joseph, John Garcia, Kai Ogan and Aldo Duran having two hits each. McClaughry, Garcia and Thomas Smithson each had two RBIs. Ogan had a triple, and Duran, McClaughry, Richards and Joseph each had a double as Baker had its best offensive outing.
The Bulldogs, who were plagued by defensive miscues in some of their four losses, committed only one error against Nyssa.
Grant Union 9, Baker 3
The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, was moved to the next day due to weather, and changed from a doubleheader to a single game.
The Prospectors led from the start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. Grant Union added three more runs in the third to lead 7-0.
Baker had 11 hits — three by Garcia and two by Smithson — but only one went for extra bases, Smithson’s double.
Baker scored all its runs in the top of the sixth.
On to Arizona
The Bulldogs had little time to savor their first win, as they headed south to Arizona for their traditional spring break trip.
Baker will play four games in four days starting Monday, March 27. The Bulldogs’ first opponent is another Oregon team, Astoria.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.