Baker’s baseball team had a tough outing against Pendleton in a Greater Oregon League doubleheader Friday, April 14, at the Sports Complex.
The Buckaroos took early leads in both games, and with Baker struggling at the plate and in the field, Pendleton went on to claim the sweep, 12-1 and 11-0. Both games ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
“We needed to be cleaner on defense,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “Our pitchers needed to be more efficient, and our approach at the plate was very tentative. Pendleton threw two solid pitchers at us but we did not attack the first-pitch fastball like we needed to. Never adjusted to it.”
In the first game, Pendleton took control from the outset, scoring two runs in the first inning and six more in the second to lead 8-0.
Thomas Smithson drove in Aldo Duran in the third inning for Baker’s only run.
“Aldo Duran had a good game on defense as well as at the plate,” Smith said, “Kai Ogan and Jaxon Logsdon continue to help our younger players by making great plays on defense.”
The second game was similarly challenging, although starting pitcher Jake McClaughry held Pendleton to just a single run in the first two innings.
But the Bulldogs couldn’t muster a run in support of the pitchers.
Pendleton broke the game open with four runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth.
Baker will play host to Burns in a nonleague doubleheader Wednesday, April 19 starting at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs then resume their league schedule, traveling to Ontario on Friday, April 21 for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. PDT.
First game
Pendleton 2 6 4 0 0 – 12
Baker 0 0 1 0 0 – 1
Second game
Pendleton 1 0 4 6 0 –11
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.