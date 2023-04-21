Behind dominant pitching, flawless defense and clutch hitting, the Baker baseball team had its best outings of the season, routing Burns in a nonleague doubleheader on Wednesday, April 19 at the Sports Complex.
Baker won the first game 11-2, and the second game 12-2.
Six Baker pitchers combined to limit the Hilanders to just five hits in the two games.
And Baker’s defense was stellar, going without an error.
“Our pitchers threw very well and were efficient,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “Used their defense and threw strikes. Our defense was flawless in the doubleheader. No errors and made routine plays like we need to.”
Baker took control of both games early, scoring nine runs in the first three innings of each game.
Jaxon Logsdon had five hits in the doubleheader, including a home run and two triples, and drove in six runs.
Kai Ogan had two hits and drove in three runs.
“At the plate we hit the ball well,” Smith said. “Aldo (Duran), Jaxon, and Kai continue to hit the ball hard.”
Baker improved to 4-14 on the season. The Bulldogs traveled to Ontario on Friday, April 21 for a key Greater Oregon League doubleheader.
First game
Three Baker pitchers combined to hold Burns to just two hits.
Starter Cole Richards allowed only one hit in three innings, striking out three.
Will O’Connell pitched two innings, striking out five, and Logsdon threw the final two innings, striking out five and not giving up a hit.
Baker’s offense was strong from the start, as the Bulldogs scored two runs in each of the first two innings, and five more in the third to lead 9-0.
Logsdon went 2 of 3 with a home run and triple and four RBIs.
Jake McClaughry was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Second game
Burns scored quickly with a single run in the first inning, but the game then followed a similar script to the first.
The Hilanders’ lead was brief, as Baker scored twice in the first and six more runs in the second to take control, 8-1.
Baker’s pitching was solid again, with starter McClaughry (two innings, four strikeouts) and relievers Thomas Smithson (2.2 innings, four strikeouts) and Duran (1.1 innings, two strikeouts) keeping the Hilanders at bay.
Baker had another error-free game in the field.
Kai Ogan had a triple and three RBIs, Logsdon went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Smithson, Sage Joseph, Richards and Cole Morgan each drove in a run.
Baker scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to end the game by 10-run rule.
First game
Burns 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Baker 2 2 5 1 0 1 x — 11
Second game
Burns 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 2
Baker 2 6 1 0 1 2 — 12
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.