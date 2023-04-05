A late Baker rally fell short against fifth-ranked La Grande in the first game of a league-opening baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 4 at La Grande.
After the Tigers (7-1 on the season) went ahead 8-1 after three innings, the Bulldogs scored once in the fourth and plated four more runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-6 after five innings.
But the Tigers, with a senior-laden roster, regained the momentum with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Baker put on one final rally, scoring twice in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers ended the threat and won 12-8.
La Grande dominated the second game, winning 10-0.
“Game one was a good game defensively for us,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “Just too many walks by our pitchers. We hit the ball well enough to win.”
Aldo Duran and Jaxon Logsdon each had three hits for Baker, and Logsdon and Kai Ogan both drove in two runs. Logsdon had a triple for Baker’s only extra-base hit.
In the second game La Grande took control from the start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.
La Grande pitcher Sam Tsiatsos threw a two-hitter, striking out seven in five innings. Duran and Thomas Smithson had Baker’s hits.
“Game two was not as clean on defense, and we still had command issues on the mound,” Smith said. “(Starting pitcher) Will O’Connell threw well, but we did not make plays for him. Aldo came in and had good command. We did not have enough base runners on to compete.”
Baker, which fell to 1-10 on the season and 0-2 in the Greater Oregon League, will travel to Parma, Idaho, for a nonleague doubleheader on Friday, April 7.
“We have a couple days of practice to work on things,” Smith said.
First Game
Baker 0 1 0 1 4 0 2 - 8
La Grande 2 1 5 0 0 4 x - 12
Second Game
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
La Grande 4 1 0 1 4 - 10
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
