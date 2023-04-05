Thomas Smithson.jpg

Baker senior Thomas Smithson pitches against La Grande on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at La Grande.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

A late Baker rally fell short against fifth-ranked La Grande in the first game of a league-opening baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 4 at La Grande.

After the Tigers (7-1 on the season) went ahead 8-1 after three innings, the Bulldogs scored once in the fourth and plated four more runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-6 after five innings.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.