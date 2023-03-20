Baker’s youthful baseball team made progress at the plate, but it wasn’t enough to overcome The Dalles Riverhawks in a nonleague doubleheader Saturday, March 18.
The Bulldogs, who have as many freshmen on the roster (three) as seniors, struggled at times on the mound and on defense in the 12-2 and 18-5 losses.
Baker committed six errors in the first game and five in the second.
The first game was close most of the way.
The Dalles took a 3-0 lead after one inning, but neither team scored for the next three innings.
Baker then cut the lead to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
“We went down in the (first) game early, facing a pretty solid pitcher on their part, I thought we played real well,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “Offensively our bats were solid, our work at the plate was just night and day compared to Marsing a week ago. The kids made some adjustments this week at practice. I really like where we were at the plate.”
Baker had six hits in Saturday’s first game after getting just two in an 8-4 season-opening loss at Marsing, Idaho, on March 13.
Jaxon Logsdon, Sage Joseph, Kai Ogan, Zane Morgan, Will O’Connell and Ethan Fletcher each had a hit. Joseph drove in a run in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Thomas Smithson held the Riverhawks to three runs on four hits in 3.1 innings, and Morgan, in relief, kept The Dalles off the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth to keep Baker within one run.
But after Baker failed to score in the top of the sixth, the game took a disastrous turn for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the inning, as errors contributed to a game-ending barrage of runs.
The Dalles scored nine times to end the game by 10-run rule.
“It was unfortunate,” Smith said. “I told them, defensively we have to be better. We haven’t had a lot of time to practice defenses the way the weather’s been, there’s been a lot of snow on the ground, but that’s not an excuse. They kinda snowballed on us, but I was really proud of the way the kids played.”
Baker started the second game well, scoring four runs in the top of the first.
But the Riverhawks responded with eight runs in the bottom half, and they added five more runs in the second to lead 13-5.
Baker couldn’t get a rally going, and the game ended after the top of the fifth.
The Bulldogs had eight more hits, though, with senior Kai Ogan leading the way, going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Logsdon had two hits and scored twice.
Four Baker pitchers took the mound, and The Dalles piled up 14 hits.
The last of the Bulldogs’ hurlers, sophomore Ethan Fletcher, had a strong outing, allowing two hits and one run in 1.2 innings. Fletcher also had Baker’s only strikeout, as Baker pitchers gave up eight walks and seven doubles.
“We swung the bats well in the second game,” Smith said. “Our pitching was not where it needed to be, we struggled on the mound, and they capitalized. I think they’re a pretty solid team, and if you make a mistake they’ll hit the ball.
“If we’re going to take away one thing, we need to find ourselves defensively,” Smith said. “Offensively I’m pleased, we’ll continue to grow and work. Our approach was really good both games, our goal, our focus is to become better defensively. All the young kids are playing well, Jaxon Logsdon and so did Kai Ogan, they swung the bat well, had four or five hits on the ball. Jaxon as a sophomore and returning starter for us, and Kai as a senior, they need to be leaders and they’re kinda stepping up. It’s contagious, I think, when guys are hitting other guys seem to swing the bats a little better as well.”
Baker will be busy the next two weeks.
The Bulldogs travel to Grant Union on Tuesday, March 21 for a 3 p.m. game, then to Nyssa on Thursday, March 23 for a 9 a.m. PDT game.
During spring break, March 27-31, the Bulldogs will make their traditional trip to Arizona where they’ll play four games in four days.
“I look forward to seeing what this week brings,” Smith said. “These kids are sponges in terms of taking things in. We’ll just keep building on it.”
