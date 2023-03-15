The Baker baseball team has been confined to indoor training for its first two weeks of practice due to lingering wintry weather, but the Bulldogs actually got on a field for their first game on Monday, March 13.
Baker had to travel to Idaho to do so, however.
The Bulldogs played the Marsing Catholic Huskies, losing 8-4.
Despite the score, Baker coach Tim Smith said he was pleased with Baker’s pitching.
“Pitchers threw really well for early season,” he said. “Our defense made a couple of run scoring mistakes that cost us.”
Thomas Smithson started on the mound and allowed one run in two innings, with four strikeouts.
Aldo Duran, Jake McClaughry, Will O’Connell and Kai Ogan also pitched in relief.
At the plate, Smith saw room for improvement, which he’s confident will come when the team can practice outside.
Baker had two hits — doubles from Ogan and Jaxon Logsdon.
“Overall it was a good first game considering we have had no outside practices yet,” he said.
Baker fell behind 5-0 after four innings, but the Bulldogs rallied with all four of their runs in the top of the fifth to get within 5-4.
The Huskies responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Baker’s first home game is scheduled for Friday, March 17 against Parma, Idaho, at 3 p.m., but with a few inches of snow on the ground Wednesday morning, it’s questionable whether the field at the Baker Sports Complex will be playable Friday.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to the more hospitable climate of The Dalles for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Baker will travel as usual to Arizona during spring break, with four games on the slate, then return for the Greater Oregon League opening doubleheader April 4 at La Grande starting at 2 p.m.
