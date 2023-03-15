Kai Ogan.jpg
Buy Now

Baker's Kai Ogan bats against La Grande on April 20, 2022. Ogan had a double in Baker's season-opening 8-4 loss at Marsing, Idaho, on March 13, 2023.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker baseball team has been confined to indoor training for its first two weeks of practice due to lingering wintry weather, but the Bulldogs actually got on a field for their first game on Monday, March 13.

Baker had to travel to Idaho to do so, however.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.