Baker scored two runs in the first inning against Nyssa on Monday, April 10 at the Sports Complex, which turned out to be almost all the Bulldogs would need on a warm, mostly sunny afternoon.
With Cole Richards dominating on the mound, allowing just one hit over seven innings, Baker rolled to a 7-2 win, its first on the home field this season.
“Cole Richards pitched outstanding,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “Boys played well.”
Richards struck out six batters in the complete game win.
In the top of the first, after Richards struck out the leadoff hitter and had the second batter ground out to shortstop, the third batter reached on an error.
But Richards promptly picked off the runner at first to end the inning.
In the home half of the inning, John Garcia doubled, and Jaxon Logsdon hit a single to drive in Garcia with the game’s first run. Thomas Smithson singled to score Logsdon, who had advanced to third on a passed ball, and Baker led 2-0.
Nyssa scored a run in the second, but Baker then took control in the third, as Aldo Duran’s leadoff double started a four-run rally that gave Baker a 6-1 lead.
Richards retired Nyssa in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
“Bats were pretty good but we left some guys on base,” Smith said. “Made some base running errors that took us out of innings as well.”
Baker scored its final run in the sixth when Palmer Chandler drove in Richards.
Baker, which beat Nyssa 14-0 on March 23 at Nyssa, improved to 2-12 on the season. Baker resumes its Greater Oregon League schedule by playing host to Pendleton in a doubleheader on Friday, April 14. The first game is set for 2 p.m.
Nyssa 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 – 2
Baker 2 0 4 0 0 1 x – 7
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
