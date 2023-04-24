Baker’s baseball team extended its winning streak to four games by routing Ontario in a doubleheader Friday, April 21 at Ontario.
The Bulldogs improved their Greater Oregon League record to 2-4, and overall record to 6-14.
Freshman Jake McClaughry threw a no-hitter in Baker’s 11-0, five-inning win in the first game as the Bulldogs pounded 15 hits, including five doubles. McClaughry had seven strikeouts.
It was his second no-hitter of the season, matching his feat on March 23 at Nyssa.
Baker’s offense was even more potent in the 17-2 win in the second game, with 18 hits including triples by Kai Ogan and Jaxon Logsdon, and eight more doubles, including two each by Ogan and Logsdon.
Starter Cole Richards (3.2 innings) and Thomas Smithson (1.1 innings) combined to hold Ontario to six hits.
In addition to winning their fourth straight game, Baker has now gone four straight without committing an error.
“Boys played very well,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “Jake McClaughry threw a no-hitter in the first game and our offense was outstanding.”
First game
Ten Baker players had at least one hit as Baker took control immediately with six runs in the top of the first.
Richards went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Logsdon and Ethan Fletcher each went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Logsdon, Ogan, Will O’Connell, Fletcher and Sage Joseph each had a double.
Second game
Baker again took an early lead, with three runs in both the first and second innings.
“Really had good bats today,” Smith said. “We had multiple extra base hits at crucial times. “Cole Richards got the win. He threw very consistent and kept them off balance.”
Logsdon and Ogan both went 4 for 4, Ogan driving in four runs and Logsdon two.
Sage Joseph also had two RBIs, McConnell was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Zane Morgan was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Nine Bulldogs had at least one hit.
Baker faces a tough part of its schedule as it tries to maintain the momentum from its winning streak, taking on the GOL’s two top teams in doubleheaders.
First Baker will play host to La Grande (12-3 overall, 4-2 in league) in a doubleheader on Friday, April 28 starting at 2 p.m. at the Sports Complex. La Grande, which swept Baker in a doubleheader on April 4, is ranked fifth in the Class 4A standings.
The Bulldogs then travel to Pendleton on Friday, May 5 for a doubleheader, starting at 2 p.m., against the Buckaroos (13-6 overall, 6-0 in league), who swept La Grande, 9-4 and 4-0, on April 21. Pendleton swept Baker on April 14.
First game
Baker 6 0 0 5 0 — 11
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second game
Baker 3 3 4 0 7 — 17
Ontario 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
