The Baker baseball team got a key doubleheader sweep over Ontario on Friday, May 12 at the Sports Complex, and the Bulldogs’ reward is a home play-in game this weekend.
Baker topped the Tigers 8-5 and 11-0, completing a four-game season sweep and clinching third place in the Greater Oregon League.
“I’m glad to secure a playoff game with the first game win,” Baker coach Tim Smith said.
Baker’s playoff opponent, and the date and time of the game, hadn’t been determined Monday.
Baker athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr. said the game likely will be either Friday, May 19 or Saturday, May 20.
With a playoff berth on the line against Ontario, Baker had a sluggish start offensively.
But starting pitcher Thomas Smithson held the Tigers scoreless for the first three innings.
“We could not get anything going offensively,” Smith said.
Baker did plate single runs in the second and third innings. After Ontario scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take a brief 3-2 lead, Baker responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead for good.
The Bulldogs added three more runs in the fifth to lead 7-3.
Aldo Duran, who relieved Smithson in the fourth, gave up one run and two hits.
“Thomas Smithson and Aldo Duran threw pretty well,” Smith said.
Each pitcher had six strikeouts.
Sage Joseph went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Cole Richards, Smithson, Kai Ogan and Zane Morgan had two hits each. Morgan had two doubles and drove in three runs.
Baker didn’t need as many runs in the second game, with Jake McClaughry throwing a three-hit shutout and striking out nine Tigers.
Baker had two big innings, scoring four times in the second, and five more in the fifth.
Duran was 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Smithson, Joseph and Morgan had two hits each, and Jaxon Logsdon and Ogan both hit home runs as Baker dominated.
“In game two we came out more focused and put runs on the board early,” Smith said. “I was happy to see Kai Ogan finally get a home run as he has been close all year. I thought Zane Morgan really hit the ball well all day.
“Jake McClaughry threw very well and probably had his best game of the year even having already thrown two no-hitters this year,” Smith said.
Baker improved to 4-8 in the GOL, 8-18 overall.
First game
Ontario 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 — 5
Baker 0 1 1 2 3 1 x — 8
Second game
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Baker 0 4 0 0 5 2 —11
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.