The Baker baseball team’s Greater Oregon League gantlet continued on Friday, April 28 as the La Grande Tigers claimed a doubleheader sweep at the Baker Sports Complex.
La Grande, which improved to 6-2 in league play and 14-3 overall, won the opener 16-2 and the second game 13-0. The Tigers are ranked fifth in Class 4A standings. Their two league losses are to Pendleton, which is 8-0 in league play and ranked eighth. Baker travels to Pendleton on Friday, May 5 for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
“We have to perform better against good teams,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “It was not a good day for us.”
After La Grande took a 3-0 lead in the first game on Friday, Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon, who had a double and triple, scored on John Garcia’s single to get Baker within 3-1.
But Baker didn’t score again until the fifth, when Ethan Fletcher touched home. And by then La Grande had boosted its lead to 16-1.
Baker had just four hits off Tiger pitcher Jace Schow. Thomas Smithson had a single to go along with Logsdon’s two extra-base hits and Garcia’s RBI single.
The Bulldogs fared no better against La Grande starter Logan Williams in the second game, as Logsdon had Baker’s lone hit.
First game
La Grande 3 3 7 3 0 0 — 16
Baker 1 0 0 0 1 x — 2
Second game
La Grande 1 3 2 1 0 6 — 13
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.