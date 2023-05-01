The Baker baseball team’s Greater Oregon League gantlet continued on Friday, April 28 as the La Grande Tigers claimed a doubleheader sweep at the Baker Sports Complex.

La Grande, which improved to 6-2 in league play and 14-3 overall, won the opener 16-2 and the second game 13-0. The Tigers are ranked fifth in Class 4A standings. Their two league losses are to Pendleton, which is 8-0 in league play and ranked eighth. Baker travels to Pendleton on Friday, May 5 for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

