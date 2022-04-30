Baker's Jaxon Logsdon rounds first base as teammate Hudson Spike, left, heads to second base during the Bulldogs' doubleheader sweep of Ontario on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Baker's Kaycee Cuzick pitches against La Grande on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Baker's baseball and softball teams both romped past Mac-Hi in Greater Oregon League doubleheaders on Friday, April 29, at the Sports Complex.
In baseball, the Bulldogs won 15-5 and 16-0 to improve to 6-2 in league play and 12-8 overall.
Jaxon Logsdon drove in three runs in the first game. Four Bulldogs had three RBIs in the second game rout -- Hayden Younger, Hudson Spike, Logan Capon and Alex Crawford.
On the softball field, Baker dominated the Pioneers 11-1 and 8-1 to improve its leage record to 2-6 and overall record to 8-8.
Kaycee Cuzick pitched every inning for Baker in both wins, garnering 24 total strikeouts. She also drove in four runs in the first game.
See more on both teams' successful day in the Tuesday, May 3, issue of the Baker City Herald.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.