Baker's baseball and softball teams both romped past Mac-Hi in Greater Oregon League doubleheaders on Friday, April 29, at the Sports Complex.

In baseball, the Bulldogs won 15-5 and 16-0 to improve to 6-2 in league play and 12-8 overall.

Jaxon Logsdon drove in three runs in the first game. Four Bulldogs had three RBIs in the second game rout -- Hayden Younger, Hudson Spike, Logan Capon and Alex Crawford.

On the softball field, Baker dominated the Pioneers 11-1 and 8-1 to improve its leage record to 2-6 and overall record to 8-8.

Kaycee Cuzick pitched every inning for Baker in both wins, garnering 24 total strikeouts. She also drove in four runs in the first game.

See more on both teams' successful day in the Tuesday, May 3, issue of the Baker City Herald.

