BURNS — One Baker Little League all-star baseball team is still in contention for a district championship and a berth in the state tournament.
The Baker minors will play Columbia on Thursday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m. in the District 3 title game at Burns.
Baker’s majors girls softball team also advanced to the championship game, losing 11-1 to Hermiston on Wednesday, June 29.
Other results for Baker teams at the district tournament, which started Saturday, June 25:
Baker junior girls
Baker advanced to the championship game on Monday, June 27, losing 8-7 to La Grande in nine innings after beating previously unbeaten La Grande to force a winner-takes-all game.
Baker opened the tournament with a 15-0 win over Grant Union on June 25.
Baker junior boys
Baker placed second, losing 3-2 to La Grande, on a walkoff hit, in the district title game on Monday, June 27.
Earlier, Baker beat Wallowa 11-1
Baker Nationals (major boys)
Baker lost 16-11 to Harney County on Tuesday, June 28 and was eliminated from the tournament.
Earlier in the tournament, the Nationals beat Pendleton 11-1 in four innings and beat Columbia 2-1 in extra innings.
Baker Americans (major boys)
Baker lost 12-8 to La Grande on Tuesday, June 28 and was eliminated. Earlier, Baker beat Union County 14-8.
Baker minors girls
Baker’s tournament run ended with a 19-11 loss to Harney County on Monday, June 27.
Team rosters:
Minors baseballSoren Kaaen, Emmett Petrucci, Wyatt Hansen, Ryker Davis, Welker Benson, Easton Ashby, Turner Jobes, Hoyt Bachman, Ryker Albert, Steven Kaesemeyer, Nolan Simpson, Jace Svedin, Kai Barr. Manager: Kris Davis
Minors softballAfton Albert, Ainsley Schuette, Kinley Downing, Abby Dixon, Ayla Kamerdula, Saherra Hartford, Andie Chamberlain, Raevyn Whiting, Tatum Morgan, Grace McClaughry, Emmy Cripe, McKenzie Moothart, Avery Ellis. Manager: Kyle Dixon.
Majors softballColbi Bachman, Macey Morgan, Jaxyn Ramos, Claire Collier, Paityn Barr, Jocelyn Rayl, Hannah Sullivan, Maylee Martin, Bailey Sangster, Lexi DelCurto, Kodi Miller, Romie Spooner. Manager: Jamey Bachman.
Majors baseball NationalsBeau Briels, Liam Jobes, Bryson Petrucci, Tucker Reid, Landon Marlia, Brand Bingham, Coleman Ingram, Cooper Bain, Tony Govern, Kellar Barr, Ty Price, Ambrose Rexroad. Manager: Brandon Briels.
Majors baseball AmericansCy Randall, Gavin Meyers, Joe Warbis, Calder Daniels, Wyatt Carey, Blake Stevens, Brennan Stevens, Joe Chastain, Wyatt Valentine, Mason Radford, Joel Anderson, Judah McBride, Bruin Bloomer. Manager: Kenny Keister.
Juniors baseballEthan Rayl, Talon Gyllenberg, Clay Stevens, William O’Connell, Nolan Briels, Andrew Richards, Logan Crawford, Henry Kamerdula, Jake McClaughry, Gerik Orszulak, Xander Rexroad, Cooper Briels. Manager: Jason McClaughry.
Juniors softballKellee Dixon, Oakley Anderson, Raegan Gulick, Emily Sullivan, Lilly Wilson, Kara Regan, Kaitlyn Dixon, Miriam Tubs, Reagan Ritter, Lea Weston, Jazlyn Culley. Manager: Jimmy Sullivan.
