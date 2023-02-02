Baker’s boys and girls basketball teams both have an intriguing nonleague game scheduled for Saturday in the BHS gym.
The Bulldog boys, 17-4 and ranked fourth in Class 4A, will take on second-ranked Cascade at noon.
Baker’s girls, 17-1 and the top-ranked Class 4A team, will have a rare game against a Class 1A foe in the Crane Mustangs at 5 p.m.
Baker girls vs. Crane
Crane is a formidable opponent despite its comparatively small enrollment — 53 compared with Baker’s 359, according to the Oregon School Activities Association.
The Mustangs have won 90 of their past 92 games over the past four seasons, during which they won the 2020 and 2022 state championships and the unofficial (due to the pandemic) 2021 title.
One of those 90 wins was over Baker, a 49-46 win in the Baker gym on Dec. 28, 2021.
Only one team has beaten Crane during its four-year run, and Damascus Christian did so twice.
Damascus beat the Mustangs 54-53 on Dec. 11, 2021, the only blemish on Crane’s record last season.
And Damascus repeated the feat this season, beating Crane 55-33 on Dec. 9, 2022, in a tournament at Pilot Rock.
Most of the Mustangs who contributed to the win over Baker 13 months ago are still on the roster, including guards Kortney Doman and Leslie Doman. In that game Baker led 41-34 after three quarters, but the Mustangs scored the first nine points of the final quarter and then held off a Bulldog rally.
Baker and Crane do not have any common opponents this season.
Baker’s lone loss was 40-39 to Marshfield in the Stayton tournament on Dec. 30, a game in which Jozie Ramos, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, fouled out with 5 minutes left and Baker leading 33-25.
Baker boys vs. Cascade
Unlike the girls game, pitting teams in different classifications, the boys contest could be a preview of a state tournament game.
Cascade is 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Oregon West Conference.
Baker and Cascade have four common opponents this season — Wilsonville, La Grande, Crook County and Stayton.
Baker is 4-1 against those teams, Cascade 3-1.
Both teams lost to Wilsonville, Baker by a margin of 64-62, and Cascade 57-39.
The other common opponents:
Stayton
Baker won 74-62, Cascade won 79-52.
Crook County
Baker won 67-63, Cascade won 63-42.
La Grande
Baker won 76-40 and 58-47, Cascade won 71-42.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.