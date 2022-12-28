High school basketball games last 32 minutes, but sometimes the outcome seems pretty certain after just a few minutes have ticked off the scoreboard.
Such was the case when the Baker girls played Sweet Home in the opening round of the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Stayton High School.
The second-ranked Bulldogs scored the first 13 points, in a little more than 3 minutes, and there was no suspense thereafter as Baker cruised to a 58-23 win.
Baker, which improved to 6-0, played Molalla in a semifinal game Thursday afternoon. The Indians, 4-2, beat Ridgeview 54-52 in the opening game of the three-day tournament.
Rylee Elms scored the first basket Wednesday, a breakaway lay-in off a pass from fellow senior Jozie Ramos.
Baker’s fullcourt press stymied Sweet Home, leading to two early steals, both of which the Bulldogs converted into points.
Makenzie Flanagan made two free throws, and Ramos scored off a rebound, was fouled and made the free throw. With Baker leading 7-0 just 90 seconds in the game, Sweet Home called timeout.
The break didn’t help the Huskies.
Elms made a free throw, Ramos made two free throws, and Macey Moore made a 3-pointer with 4:40 left to give Baker a 13-0 lead.
“Girls came out and played with a ton of energy,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “We were anxious to play a game.”
Baker last played on Dec. 14, a 39-37 win over Gladstone.
“Sweet Home was just overmatched,” Ramos said. “We executed well, ran well, played good defense as usual. Shared the ball well and made great passes.”
Baker had 12 assists on 21 field goals.
Missed shots were little impediment to Baker, either, as the Bulldogs grabbed multiple offensive rebounds in the first quarter, leading to second and, in some cases third, chances to score.
After Sweet Home got on the board with a free throw, Brooklyn Jaca made a 3-pointer, and Ramos scored inside to boost Baker’s lead to 18-1.
Seniors scored all 18 points for the Bulldogs.
Baker led 21-5 after the first quarter, 33-9 at halftime and 54-20 after three quarters.
The game was played with a running clock for most of the fourth quarter as Baker had a lead exceeding 30 points.
Ramos led all scorers with 22 points. Elms added 10, Moore had seven points and Flanagan had six.
SWEET HOME (23)
Bitter 2 0-0 4, Vance 0 0-0 0, Berlce 4 6-6 15, Boys 0 0-0 0, Fairchild 0 0-0 0, Marlac 1 1-2 3, Newberry 0 0-0 0, Funa 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 1-3 1, Duncan 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 8-11 23.
BAKER (58)
Elms 4 2-3 10, Flanagan 1 4-5 6, Dalton 1 0-0 2, Llaurado 1 0-0 2, Pierce 0 0-2 0, Ramos 8 6-8 22, Jaca 2 0-2 5, Robb 1 2-2 4, Rabourne 0 0-0 0, Moore 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 14-24 58.
Sweet Home 5 4 11 3 — 23
Baker 21 12 21 4 — 58
