Baker’s girls and boys basketball teams finally know who they will have to beat this weekend on the Bulldogs’ home court to earn a return trip to the Class 4A state tournament March 9-11 at Forest Grove.
Some play-in games were delayed due to inclement weather, so the final seedings weren't set until Monday night, Feb. 27.
The Baker girls will play host to Klamath Union on Friday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m.
The Baker boys will play Madras on Saturday, March 4 at 4 p.m.
The Bulldogs’ games had to be scheduled to avoid conflicts with the Class 1A state tournament, which is taking place this week at BHS.
Baker girls vs. Klamath Union
Baker, 21-2, is the top seed in the playoffs. Klamath Union, 8-9 on the season, advanced to the playoffs by beating Stayton 52-40 on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Baker and Klamath Union were scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at BHS, but that game was canceled due to weather.
The teams have only one opponent in common this season — Marshfield.
Both the Bulldogs and the Pelicans lost to Marshfield.
Klamath Union lost 53-44 on Jan. 6.
Baker lost 40-39 on Dec. 30, a game in which Baker’s leading scorer, Josie Ramos, fouled out with 4:58 left in the game and Baker leading 33-25.
Baker boys vs. Madras
This is a rematch of a Jan. 6 game in the Baker gym, when the Bulldogs prevailed 75-57 over the White Buffalos.
That game was close in the first half. Madras outscored Baker 22-18 in the second quarter to narrow the Bulldogs’ lead to 42-39 at halftime. Baker dominated the second half, including 23-12 in the third quarter, to take control.
Isaiah Jones and Paul Hobson had 18 points each to lead Baker.
Seneca Ball had 22 points for Madras.
The White Buffalos, 13-11 overall, advanced to the playoffs by beating North Bend 64-50 on Monday, Feb. 27.
Baker, 21-4 and the fourth seed, and Madras, in addition to their head-to-head match up, have four common opponents this season — Junction City, La Grande, Molalla and Crook County.
Comparative results:
Junction City
• Madras lost 63-42 on Dec. 30
• Baker lost 66-48 on Dec. 14
La Grande
• Madras lost 60-49 on Jan. 8
• Baker won 76-40 on Jan. 10, and won 58-47 on Jan. 27
Molalla
• Madras won 52-47 on Jan. 27, and won 63-48 on Feb. 16
• Baker won 91-34 on Dec. 29
Crook County
• Madras lost 72-61 on Jan. 31, and lost 80-66 on Feb. 20
• Baker won 67-63, in overtime, on Jan. 7
State tournament bracket
If the Baker boys win Saturday, they would advance to a quarterfinal game in the state tournament on March 9 at 3:15 at Forest Grove High School. Baker would play the winner of a playoff game between Astoria and Henley.
With a win Friday the Baker girls would have a quarterfinal game on March 9 at 1:30 p.m. The Bulldogs would play the winner of a playoff game between Madras and Cascade.
