Baker’s basketball teams both advanced to the Class 4A state tournament for the second straight season, and their success was reflected in all-state honors chosen by coaches statewide.
The Baker girls, who won the state title, swept the top awards announced by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.
Senior Jozie Ramos was named player of the year.
Her coach (and dad), Jason Ramos, was coach of the year.
Jozie Ramos, who scored more than 1,400 points in her four-year career at BHS despite the interruptions caused by the pandemic, will continue her basketball career at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls.
Three of Jozie Ramos’ senior teammates were also honored. Macey Moore was named to the first team, and Rylee Elms and Brooklyn Jaca were honorable mention selections.
Other girls first-team players are Hanne Hopkins, senior, Gladstone; Annie Campos, junior, Henley; Shelby Bruney, sophomore, Astoria; and Kate Miles, senior, Marshfield.
La Grande senior Makenna Shorts was an honorable mention pick, as was Pendleton junior Hailey Schmidt.
On the boys side, Baker sophomore Isaiah Jones was one of five players on the first team, and the only underclassman.
His junior teammate, Paul Hobson, was an honorable mention pick.
The other boys first-team players are Kaleb Burnett, senior, Junction City; Eddie Freauff, junior, Crook County; Blayne Boersma, senior, Henley; and Cole Beardsley, senior, Philomath.
Burnett was named player of the year, and his coach, Craig Rothenberger, was coach of the year.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.