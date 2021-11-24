Baker’s girls and boys basketball teams will open their 2021-22 seasons in a much more normal fashion, with the winter solstice looming rather than its summer counterpart.
With the pandemic postponing the usual winter sports schedule a year ago, basketball and other winter sports were moved to late spring. The Bulldogs played most of their games during June.
But now basketball, as well as wrestling and swimming, return to their traditional season.
The Baker boys and girls have the same first opponent — Homedale, Idaho.
The girls will play host to Homedale on Thursday, Dec. 2, while the boys travel to Homedale for a 6 p.m. PST tipoff.
Both girls and boys teams will amass well over 1,000 miles during a pair of December road trips where they’ll play the same teams.
The Bulldogs will head to the Willamette Valley early in the month for games against Estacada on Dec. 9 and Molalla the next day. The next week they’ll have an even longer journey, to Klamath Falls, for games against Mazama on Dec. 17 and Klamath Union the following day.
Both teams will also have a road trip to Central Oregon early in the new year, playing at Madras on Jan. 7 and at Crook County, in Prineville, on Jan. 8.
The Bulldogs open Greater Oregon League play on Jan. 11 against La Grande in the Baker gym. The girls will take on the Tigers at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game around 7:30 p.m.
The rematch of the rivalry will follow at La Grande on Jan. 28, with the same tipoff times.
The Baker wrestling team will open its season on Dec. 3 when the JV team travels to Enterprise. Varsity wrestlers start the next day, Dec. 4, with the Anthony Lakes Invite at Baker High School starting at 10 a.m. Other teams are Grant Union and Nampa Christian. Baker will also have intrasquad matches starting at 6 p.m. that day.
The schedule for swimming is in progress.
