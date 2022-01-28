The Baker Bulldogs and La Grande Tigers finally got together for the first of two match ups that likely will determine the Greater Oregon League girls and boys basketball champions, and Baker took control of the league with a pair of wins.
The Baker girls held off La Grande's fourth-quarter rally to win 51-43, and the Bulldog boys dominated the Tigers from the start in a 67-41 win Friday night, Jan. 28, in the La Grande gym.
Both Baker teams improved to 3-0 in the GOL, and both are in sole possession of first place.
The boys improved to 13-3 overall, and the girls are 13-4.
The La Grande girls are 2-1 in league play, and the Tiger boys are 1-1.
Baker and La Grande were initially slated to play on Jan. 11 in Baker, but those games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Tigers. The games in the Baker gym have been rescheduled for Feb. 8.
The Baker girls will travel to Vale on Saturday, Jan. 29, for a 1:30 p.m. PT tipoff.
The Baker boys game at home against Vale was postponed because referees weren't available.
See more about the Friday and Saturday games in the Tuesday, Feb. 1, issue of the Baker City Heald
