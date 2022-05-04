Isaiah Jones hits his tee shot on the 15th hole at Quail Ridge Golf Course during the Baker Invitational on Monday, April 25, 2022.
With Isaiah Jones leading the pack again, Baker’s boys golf team won the team title in a six-team tournament Monday, May 2, at Scotch Pines near Payette, Idaho.
Jones fired a two-over par round of 74 to win medalist honors for the third straight tournament.
And the Bulldogs did the same as a team, with a team score of 325 strokes, topping La Grande, Nyssa, Ontario, Vale and Burns.
The Baker girls, who fielded a full team for the first in a few weeks, placed second overall at 499, behind La Grande (437).
Baker’s Caitlin Lien tied for fifth overall with La Grande’s Sydney Cox with a round of 111.
Gretchen Morgan had a 122, Lilly Wilson 126, and Makenna Shamion carded a 140.
Early in the tournament the weather was T-shirt worthy, but rain drenched the players over the final two holes.
Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon, like Jones a freshman, carded an 81 to finish third in the boys overall standings.
He was followed by Jesse Maldonado, fourth overall at 84, and Kaden Conklin, fifth at 86. Gavin Stecher shot a 93.
In the JV tournament, Baker’s Palmer Chandler shot an 88. Owen Higston was at 100, Alex Ritter at 111 and Kade Rudi at 124.
The Baker boys’ performance bodes well, as Scotch Pines is also the site for the district tournament scheduled May 8-10.
The state tournament is set for May 15-17 at Quail Valley Golf Course, in Banks west of Portland.
The girls district tournament is set for May 8-10 at Birch Creek in Pendleton. The girls state tournament is May 15-17 at Eagle Crest Resort near Redmond.
