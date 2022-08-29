Baker’s Sofie Kaaen competes in the 3,000-meter race at the La Grande Invitational on Friday, April 8, 2022. Kaaen placed 3rd at the season-opening Vale Splash and Dash meet on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Baker High School’s cross-country teams are off to a strong start as the boys finished first and the girls third at the Vale Splash and Dash, the year’s first invitational, on Thursday, Aug. 25.
“This meet is always a great way to start the season,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “It is a 2-mile time trial type of meet, and then we swim afterwards, which was really nice given that it was 96 degrees.”
In the boys meet, Baker’s Thaddeus Pepera finished second in 10:54.91 and teammate Daniel Brown was third at 11:10.72 to lead the Bulldogs to the team title.
On the girls side, Sofie Kaaen clocked a 14:04.08 to place third in the individual results. The Baker girls finished behind Burns and Nampa Christian in the team standings.
“Thaddeus ran a personal best from last year, as did Daniel on the boys side and Sofia looked strong on the girls side,” Cole said.
A large freshman class has bolstered Baker’s ranks, Cole said.
“We also have a lot of new runners to our program,” she said. “That was really exciting to see where they are. Tyler Gressley ran great as did Hunter Bingham and Angel De Arcos.”
Vale Splash and Dash Baker boys individual results
