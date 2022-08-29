Baker High School’s cross-country teams are off to a strong start as the boys finished first and the girls third at the Vale Splash and Dash, the year’s first invitational, on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“This meet is always a great way to start the season,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “It is a 2-mile time trial type of meet, and then we swim afterwards, which was really nice given that it was 96 degrees.”

