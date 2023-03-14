8th grade boys basketball.jpg

A team of Baker eighth grade boys finished sixth at the state basketball tournament last weekend, ending the season with a 35-9 record. From left to right: Colton Shank, Ezaiah Suarez, Gavin Combs, Gabe Schwartz, Ryder Nimmo, Quin Wellman, Hayden Churchfield Benjamin Nudd, Braiden Whitebread, Kane Hellberg, Jake Christensen.

 Contributed Photo

A team of Baker eighth grade boys finished sixth in the 24-team state basketball tournament last weekend in Central Oregon.

Baker won three of four games in the event and finished the season 35-9.

