A team of Baker eighth grade boys finished sixth at the state basketball tournament last weekend, ending the season with a 35-9 record. From left to right: Colton Shank, Ezaiah Suarez, Gavin Combs, Gabe Schwartz, Ryder Nimmo, Quin Wellman, Hayden Churchfield Benjamin Nudd, Braiden Whitebread, Kane Hellberg, Jake Christensen.
A team of Baker eighth grade boys finished sixth in the 24-team state basketball tournament last weekend in Central Oregon.
Baker won three of four games in the event and finished the season 35-9.
Baker qualified for the state tournament by winning a tournament in Sisters with a 4-0 record.
The team, comprising 11 students from Baker Middle School (although the team is not officially associated with BMS), had the disadvantage at state of playing three games on Saturday, March 11, coach Colt Nudd said.
Most other teams played one game Friday and two on Saturday, he said.
“Three games a day is asking a lot of the boys with the level of intensity and effort they put out,” Nudd said.
Baker opened the tournament with consecutive wins at Crook County High School, 56-20 over West Linn and 65-57 over Banks.
Their only loss, 47-24 to Tualatin, was in the last of the three games on Saturday.
Tualatin is known for its high school basketball team, which last weekend upset top-ranked West Linn the Class 6A state championship game.
Baker then rebounded to beat Lincoln 65-58 on Sunday at Redmond High School.
“It wasn’t the finish we had set goals for after our second-place finish last year,” Nudd said. “But I still couldn’t be prouder of the way we played and finished our journey.”
And what a journey it has been.
“This year we traveled over 4,100 miles around the Northwest for different tournies,” Nudd said. “This was the last of a five-year journey with these boys trying to prep them for their high school career. They have won and placed at tournies in three different states over the years. There is not another group I would have wanted to coach. They have made a name for themselves across the state. I wish them all the luck in their future careers and hope they look back at the last five seasons as some of the best times their basketball careers.”
The team’s roster: Ben Nudd, Ezaiah Suarez, Gavin Combs, Jake Christensen, Kane Hellberg, Quin Wellman, Colton Shank, Ryder Nimmo, Gabe Schwartz, Hayden Churchfield and Braiden Whitebread.
Mitch Osborn is the team’s assistant coach.
