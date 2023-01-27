Baker has scored more points than any other Class 4A boys basketball team in Oregon this season, but it’s defense that fuels the Bulldogs.
Baker showed off its defensive prowess on Thursday, Jan. 26 on its home court, stifling Nyssa en route to a 62-29 win.
It was the fewest points Baker, which improved to 15-4, has allowed this season. The previous low was 33 points, in a 69-33 win over Crescent Valley in the season opener on Dec. 2.
The 29 points was also a season low for Nyssa (5-11). The Bulldogs’ previous minimum was 33 points in a 63-33 loss to Nampa Christian on Dec. 28.
“I was proud of them for playing hard from the beginning buzzer, from the opening tip to the final buzzer,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “Best play of the game was third or fourth quarter, we had a loose ball, we had two or three guys outhustle their guys, we got a lay up and it brought goosebumps to my arms. This just epitomizes how much these guys like each and how hard they’ll work for each other.”
That play happened when Baker had a lead of more than 20 points and the outcome of the game was all but certain.
Baker’s total of 62 points wasn’t too far short of its season average of 68.5.
Cascade is the second most prolific Class 4A squad, averaging 67.3 points per game. The Cougars are 12-2 and ranked third in the state. Baker is one spot back.
On Thursday, which was Pink Night in the Baker gym to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise money for the Billie Ruth Bootsma Clinic at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, Baker took control from the start.
Baker scored the first 15 points of the game.
Nyssa didn’t get its first point until five minutes had passed.
Jaxon Logsdon opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from the corner off an assist from Isaiah Jones. Paul Hobson and Isaiah Jones each had a 3-pointer as Baker raced to a 13-0 lead and forced a Nyssa timeout.
Baker led 24-6 after the first quarter.
Nyssa put on a modest rally in the second quarter, getting as close as 29-19.
But Baker scored the final 10 points of the quarter, capped by Nate Jensen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Baker led 39-19 at halftime.
Baker dominated the third quarter, outscoring Nyssa 18-7 to inflate the lead to 31 points. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Baker distributed its points evenly. The Jones brothers, Isaiah and Rasean, led the way with 11 points each. Grant Gambleton and Hobson had eight points each, and Jaron Long had seven.
Jebron Jones said he was impressed with Baker’s ability to focus on Nyssa, a nonleague opponent, with a key Greater Oregon League game at rival La Grande coming up one night later.
The Nyssa game was also two days after another league game, against Pendleton.
“I called it a trap game because (Nyssa is) not in our league and they’re sandwiched between our two league opponents,” Jones said. “I thought they may have overlooked Nyssa looking forward to La Grande (the next) night. I told them they didn’t fall into the trap, so I was proud of them for that.”
Baker won the JV game Thursday, 66-36.
NYSSA (29)
C. Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Stipe 3 2-2 9, E. Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Flores 2 0-0 4, Thompson 1 1-1 3, Kausler 3 0-0 8, Bueno 0 0-0 0, Sanders 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 3-3 29.
BAKER (62)
Gambleton 3 2-3 8, Logsdon 2 0-0 5, R. Jones 4 3-4 11, Rigueiro 1 1-2 3, Spike 2 0-2 4, I. Jones 5 0-0 11, Long 3 0-0 7, Hobson 3 0-2 8, Jensen 2 0-0 5, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-13 62.
Nyssa 6 13 7 3 — 29
Baker 24 15 18 5 — 62
