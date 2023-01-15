THE DALLES — There were shots that rattled inside the hoop and then leaped out, like the numbered balls in a lottery machine.
There were shots that bounced off the rim, then the backboard, then the rim again before falling away.
And there were shots when the ball seemed almost to pause, poised on the thin metal edge, before dropping, but not through the net.
In the end, too many of the Baker boys basketball team’s shots stayed out of that circle.
And too many of Junction City’s shots went through.
The Tigers took control with a 9-0 run in the second quarter then held off the Bulldogs’ spirited comeback bids to claim a 66-48 win in a nonleague contest Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 that brought two of Oregon’s top Class 4A teams to a neutral court.
“They executed better than we did,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “I wish more of our shots had gone down. Sometimes that happens. That’s just basketball, the way the ball bounces.”
The game, pitting the second-ranked Tigers against No. 3 Baker, took place at Wahtonka High School.
There was no announcer, no admission charge and no concession stand, but the wooden bleachers in the venerable gym were nearly full for a rematch of a March 2022 quarterfinal game at the 4A state tournament.
Most of the players from the game returned, and one in particular — Junction City senior Kaleb Burnett — had an outsized influence on the outcome of both games.
In last year’s state tournament game, Burnett didn’t miss a shot, scoring 30 points to lead the Tigers to a 58-47 win.
On Saturday at Wahtonka, Burnett scored 12 points in the first quarter — including consecutive three-point plays during an 8-0 run — as the Tigers led 22-15 after the first quarter.
Baker’s Paul Hobson made a pair of 3-pointers and Isaiah Jones had two baskets to keep the Bulldogs close.
Hobson, who led Baker with 18 points, made another 3-pointer with 4:46 left in the second quarter to get Baker to within 26-21.
But the Tigers responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes, and Baker would never cut the lead into single digits thereafter.
Cooper Rothenberger started the run by getting behind the Baker press, taking a long pass and scoring an easy, uncontested bank shot.
His brother, Gunner Rothenberger, followed with a breakaway lay-in, and the Tigers led 30-21.
Burnett capped the run by rebounding two of his own missed shots, making the third try, drawing a foul and making the free throw. He made two more free throws with 2:05 left in the first half, and Junction City’s lead was 35-21, its biggest of the game.
The Tigers led 39-23 at halftime.
Baker’s press was successful at times, including forcing two 10-second violations as Junction City couldn’t advance the ball past midcourt.
But the Tigers handled the Bulldogs’ swarming defense more adeptly than most teams have this season.
Jebron Jones credited Junction City coach Craig Rothenberger, whose players mostly made crisp passes to teammates who were in the right place to avoid Baker’s traps.
“They’re smart, they’re strong, they know what we do,” Jones said. “They’re an older team. Methodical.”
Seniors scored 62 of Junction City’s 68 points.
Hobson scored the first basket of the third quarter on a nifty inbounds pass to get Baker to within 39-25.
But Junction City answered with two straight baskets.
The rest of the game followed a similar pattern.
Baker’s biggest run was 6-0, capped by Isaiah Jones’ inside basket, off a set play, to get Baker back to within 12, at 45-33, with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
But Burnett scored again after grabbing two offensive rebounds, and after Jaron Long scored inside with 2:30 left in the quarter to make it 47-35, Junction City scored the last two baskets of the quarter to extend its lead to 51-35.
Baker didn’t get closer to 16 points in the final quarter.
Still and all, the Bulldogs continued to play hard, pressing full court and trying to claim the momentum.
But even when they forced steals, their shots, more often than not, came agonizingly close but didn’t fall.
“I was pleased with the effort,” Jebron Jones said. “We control how hard we play, and I have no complaints about that. We competed to the very end, for all 32 minutes.”
Baker’s offensive struggles led to the Bulldogs tying their lowest point total in their 16 games. Baker scored 48 points in a 48-41 win at Homedale, Idaho, on Dec. 8. Baker was averaging 65.9 points per game entering Saturday’s contest.
Junction City scored 66 points without making a 3-pointer.
Baker, meanwhile, had six — four by Hobson and two by Isaiah Jones.
But the Tigers had a major advantage at the free throw line, going 18 of 22 compared with Baker’s six of seven.
Baker’s shooting woes also showed up in the box score. The Bulldogs, which had been thriving on balanced scoring, with nine or ten players getting on the board in many games, had just five players score Saturday. Isaiah Jones (14) and Long (13) joined Hobson in double figures, but that trio accounted for 45 of Baker’s 48 points.
Although Saturday’s loss ended Baker’s six-game winning streak, Jebron Jones said he was glad Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District’s athletic director, was able to schedule the game, which was not on the pre-season schedule.
Playing a top team such as Junction City is invaluable experience, Jones said, as the Bulldogs look to return to the state tournament in March.
If that happens, he said, a rematch with the Tigers is quite possible.
“Hopefully we have a chance to see them down the road,” he said. “I guarantee they’ll be there (at the state tournament). We’ll be better prepared for what they do.”
Baker, 12-4 on the season, dropped one spot in the rankings to fourth.
The Bulldogs return to Greater Oregon League play on Friday, Jan. 20, traveling to Ontario for a 6:30 p.m. PST game against the Tigers, who are 0-18.
Baker’s next home games are Jan. 24 against Pendleton, another league contest, at 7 p.m., and Jan. 26 against nonleague opponent Nyssa at 7:30 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY (66)
Burnett 7 8-9 22, G. Rothenberger 6 7-8 19, Riley 0 0-0 0, C. Rothenberger 3 0-0 6, Sister 0 3-4 3, Knabe 5 0-1 10, Espinosa 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 18-22 66.
BAKER (48)
Gambleton 1 0-0 2, Logsdon 1 1-2 1, R. Jones 0 0-0 0, Rigueiro 0 0-0 0, Spike 0 0-0 0, I. Jones 5 2-2 14, Long 5 3-3 13, Hobson 7 0-0 18, Jensen 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-7 48.
JC. 22 17 12 15 — 66
Baker 15 8 12 13 — 48
