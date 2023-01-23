Grant-LG (1).jpg

Baker's Grant Gambleton looks for an open teammate during the Bulldogs' 76-40 win over La Grande on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym. Gambleton had six points in Baker's 69-36 win over Ontario on Jan. 20, 2023.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Baker gained a big lead early thanks to balanced scoring, and the Bulldogs rolled to a 69-36 romp over winless Ontario in a Greater Oregon League game Friday, Jan. 20 at Ontario.

“The young men played extremely hard tonight the entire game, I was proud of them,” coach Jebron Jones said.

