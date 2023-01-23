Baker's Grant Gambleton looks for an open teammate during the Bulldogs' 76-40 win over La Grande on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the Baker gym. Gambleton had six points in Baker's 69-36 win over Ontario on Jan. 20, 2023.
Baker gained a big lead early thanks to balanced scoring, and the Bulldogs rolled to a 69-36 romp over winless Ontario in a Greater Oregon League game Friday, Jan. 20 at Ontario.
“The young men played extremely hard tonight the entire game, I was proud of them,” coach Jebron Jones said.
Eight of the 10 Bulldogs scored in the first quarter as Baker led 24-7 after the first eight minutes.
Jaxon Logsdon scored five points, Paul Hobson and Isaiah Jones had four each, Hudson Spike had a 3-pointer, and Grant Gambleton, Rasean Jones, Nate Jensen and Giacomo Rigueiro each scored two as Baker took control from the start.
Baker’s defense was solid throughout the first half, as the Bulldogs allowed Ontario just seven points in each of the first two quarters.
The Bulldogs scored 22 points in the second quarter, including 3-pointers by Spike, Jensen and Hobson, to extend the lead to 46-14 at halftime.
Momentum slowed in the second half with Ontario adapting somewhat to the onslaught. The Tigers outscored Baker 14-9 in the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.
Baker forced 24 Ontario turnovers.
All 10 Bulldogs scored at least three points. Isaiah Jones led the way with 12 points, and Hobson (11) and Spike (10) were also in double figures.
“It’s very important to win league games, especially on the road and we did that tonight by playing unselfish basketball,” Jebron Jones said. “We are continuing to work on playing smart the entire game as well. I was pleased with their unselfishness as they consistently passed up a good shots for great shots.”
Baker, ranked fourth in the state, improved to 13-4 overall and 2-0 in GOL play.
Baker 69, Ontario 36
BAKER (69)
Gambleton 3 0-0 6, Logsdon 2 0-0 5, R. Jones 1 3-4 5, Rigueiro 2 4-4 8, Spike 4 0-0 10, I. Jones 5 2-2 12, Long 2 0-0 4, Hobson 4 0-0 11, Jensen 3 0-0 7, Gentry 2 1-3 3. Totals 27 10-13 69.
