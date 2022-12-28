Baker sophomore Hudson Spike shoots Thursday night, Dec. 9 against Homedale defenders Alijah Joyner, No. 20, and Hayden Kincheloe. S
If the Baker boys basketball team can play better than it did Wednesday, Dec. 28, pity the opposing team.
The Bulldogs dominated from the start in dismantling Class 6A North Salem 100-64 in the first round of the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament at Stayton High School.
Baker scored a season-high 32 points in the first quarter to lead 32-16, and the Bulldogs hardly slowed down thereafter.
Baker led 62-33 at halftime.
With 89 points after three quarters the only question was whether the Bulldogs would reach triple digits.
It was a near thing, mainly because the game was played with a running clock in the fourth quarter due to Baker’s overwhelming lead.
But senior Michael Gentry scored inside off a rebound with 22.1 seconds left to get the Bulldogs to 100 points.
Baker had 35 total field goals, including 10 3-pointers, and made 20 of 29 free throws.
Five Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Isaiah Jones with 19. Jaron Long and Paul Hobson had 15 points each, Rasean Jones had 13 and Jaxon Logsdon 10.
Nate Jensen and Hudson Spike added eight points each, and all 10 Bulldogs who played scored at least 2 points.
Baker, which improved to 7-3 on the season, will play Molalla in a semifinal game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
