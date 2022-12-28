B-ball-Spike.JPG
Buy Now

Baker sophomore Hudson Spike shoots Thursday night, Dec. 9 against Homedale defenders Alijah Joyner, No. 20, and Hayden Kincheloe. S

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

If the Baker boys basketball team can play better than it did Wednesday, Dec. 28, pity the opposing team.

The Bulldogs dominated from the start in dismantling Class 6A North Salem 100-64 in the first round of the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament at Stayton High School.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.