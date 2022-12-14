After 31 minutes of frequently frenetic basketball, the Baker boys game at Fruitland was decided in the final minute with all 10 players just standing around.

Isaiah Jones and Jaxon Logsdon each made a pair of free throws in the last minute to break a 65-65 tie and propel the Bulldogs to a thrilling 69-65 win Tuesday night, Dec. 13.

