After 31 minutes of frequently frenetic basketball, the Baker boys game at Fruitland was decided in the final minute with all 10 players just standing around.
Isaiah Jones and Jaxon Logsdon each made a pair of free throws in the last minute to break a 65-65 tie and propel the Bulldogs to a thrilling 69-65 win Tuesday night, Dec. 13.
Baker, which led by 12 points at halftime before the Grizzlies rallied in the third quarter, improved to 4-1 on the season.
Fruitland dropped to 2-4. The Grizzlies did beat La Grande, 60-36, on Dec. 7.
Baker had just eight players available Tuesday, as Jaron Long and Rasean Jones, both of whom have started games this season, and key reserve Diego Quintela were all out due to illness.
“That’s what made last night so special — we had eight guys and they just fought and competed,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “I was proud of the kids for persevering. They didn’t panic. They’ve been through these types of games before. There are ebbs and flows. It’s kind of like a boxing match. We made the plays when we had to.”
The fourth quarter was close throughout.
Baker’s Giacomo Rigueiro opened the quarter by swishing a 3-pointer to give Baker a 55-51 lead.
Fruitland’s Luke Barinaga made a 3-pointer with 3:55 left to tie it at 58.
After another tie at 60, Baker’s Paul Hobson hit a 3-pointer to give a 63-60 lead with 2:45 left.
Fruitland’s Eddie Rodriguez scored on a rebound to get the Grizzlies within 63-62 with 2:24 left. Fruitland had a chance to take the lead, but Theo Jackson missed two free throws with 2:08 left.
On the ensuing possession Baker’s Grant Gambleton drove the lane and made a tough shot while being fouled. He missed the free throw, but the Bulldogs led 65-62 with 1:49 left.
Barinaga answered with another 3-pointer, and the score was tied for the final time, 67-67, with 1:22 left.
On Baker’s next possession Jones twisted into the lane and drew a foul with 1:04 left. He made both free throws, and Fruitland missed two shots on its next possession.
The Grizzlies were forced to foul Logsdon, who made two free throws with 21.7 seconds left.
Fruitland had a good chance to score but a layin attempt rolled off the rim and Jones grabbed the rebound.
He was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 12.2 seconds left, but Fruitland’s desperation shot in the final seconds missed.
Jebron Jones said the final two minutes, when four Bulldogs scored, epitomizes the team concept he preaches.
“The kids don’t care who scores, as long as we score,” he said. “Last night was a great testament to that.”
Both teams struggled offensively early.
But Baker made up for its misses with half a dozen offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs’ first four baskets all were second or third chances. Isaiah Jones had two rebound buckets, and Logsdon and Michael Gentry one each as Baker led 8-5.
“We definitely emphasize rebounding every single day in practice,” Jebron Jones said. “Offensive rebounds, especially when we score, those are deflating to the other team. We did a great job crashing the glass.”
Fruitland’s Zane Bidwell took over for a few minutes, scoring seven straight points as part of a 9-0 run that gave the Grizzlies a 14-8 lead with 1:12 left in the first quarter.
Logsdon’s 3-pointer ended the run, and Isaiah Jones hit another 3 at the end of the quarter to tie it at 16.
Baker played its best basketball of the season in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs scored 10 points in less than two minutes, and 22 points in the first four minutes of the quarter. Baker’s full-court press also started to force Fruitland turnovers.
Hudson Spike’s steal and layin boosted Baker’s led to 31-24 and prompted a Fruitland timeout.
But the pause didn’t interrupt Baker’s momentum, as Logsdon, who had 11 points, made a free throw and Spike, who had 12 points, scored again to give Baker its biggest lead to that point, 34-24.
Baker outscored Fruitland 30-18 in the second quarter to lead 46-24 at halftime.
“I’ll take 30 points in any quarter for sure,” Jebron Jones said. “Everybody was feeling good in that second quarter.”
Six Bulldogs scored in the quarter.
Baker’s halftime lead shrunk rapidly in the third quarter.
Fruitland scored the first seven points of the third quarter and 13 of the first 15. Jackson’s 3-pointer cut Baker’s lead to 48-47 with 4:10 left in the third quarter, and Tyler Capps’ runner in the lane gave the Grizzlies a 51-49 lead, their first since 5-4.
But Jones, who led Baker with 19 points, hit a deep, stepback 3-pointer just before the buzzer to regain the lead for Baker at 52-51.
Jebron Jones said he called timeout with 3:27 left in the third quarter because his players were exhausted.
Isaiah Jones’ 3-pointer to regain the lead going into the final quarter was a mental boost, the Baker coach said.
The Bulldogs continue their run of road games by traveling to Meridian, Idaho, on Thursday for the three-day Pro Image Sports holiday tournament at Owyhee High School. Baker will open by playing Twin Falls on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Baker’s opponents and game times for Friday and Saturday are yet to be determined.
The Bulldogs, whose first two scheduled home games, against Molalla and Estacada, were canceled due to road conditions, aren’t slated to play their first home game until Jan. 6 against Madras.
Baker has just five home games scheduled.
Jebron Jones said that although he relishes the chance to play road games and deal with the noise from opposing fans, he also looks forward to returning to the BHS gym.
“All these road games are building character, but the kids enjoy playing at home,” he said.
With such a long wait for the first home game, he said, the Bulldogs “will appreciate it a little bit more.”
On Tuesday at Fruitland, Baker won the JV game, 61-57, and lost the JV2 contest, 52-27.
BAKER (69)
Gambleton 2 1-3 5, Logsdon 3 2-3 11, Regueiro 3 0-0 7, Spike 5 1-4 12, I. Jones 8 3-5 19, Hobson 3 0-1 8, Jensen 3 0-0 5, Gentry 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-13 69.
FRUITLAND (65)
Rodriguez 4 2-2 11, Geary 0 0-0 0, Jackson 2 4-6 10, Bidwell 4 0-0 9, Barinaga 7 0-0 19, Davis 3 0-0 6, Watson 0 0-0 0, Capps 3 0-0 6, Barnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 4-6 65.
Baker 16 30 6 17 — 69
Fruitland 16 18 17 14 — 65
