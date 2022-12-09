Jaxon-Sisters (1).jpg
Buy Now

Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon battles for a loose ball against Sisters on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in the Baker gym. 

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

The season is young but the Baker boys basketball team continues to play with the calm resolve of a veteran squad.

On a night when their shots weren’t falling with any consistency, the Bulldogs stayed patient on offense and tightened their defense late to hold off pesky Homedale, 48-41, Thursday on the Trojans’ home court.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.