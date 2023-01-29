LA GRANDE — Hudson Spike’s 3-pointer slipped through the net, and less than a minute later Jaron Long contorted his way into the key for a difficult lay-in.
Baker Bulldog fans could finally feel a smidgen of relief.
Long’s basket boosted Baker’s lead over La Grande to 50-37, its biggest of the game, and although nearly seven minutes were left on the clock it looked as though the Bulldogs had at least taken control against the resilient Tigers.
La Grande rallied again, but the Tigers couldn’t get closer than nine points as Baker went on to a 58-47 win Friday night, Jan. 27.
Although Baker led for most of the game, La Grande stayed within single digits with a couple exceptions.
Baker, playing its third game in four days, couldn’t muster the game-clinching scoring run that has been their trademark in amassing a 16-4 record, including 4-0 in the Greater Oregon League.
“My guys are tired,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said after the game. “But they fought through it. I was proud of them.”
Baker was also playing without starting guard Jaxon Logsdon, who was out with an illness.
After Long’s lay-in, Giacomo Rigueiro made a tough floater in the lane, and Paul Hobson assisted Spike for an easy bucket after a steal to cap an 11-2 Baker run that boosted the Bulldogs’ lead to 54-39.
The run started in the final second of the third quarter, when Long scored inside just before the buzzer.
La Grande’s Sam Tsiatsos had hit a 12-foot jumper to get the Tigers within 43-37 prior to Long’s bucket.
Baker led by as many as 10 points in both the second and third quarters, but every time the Bulldogs seemed poised to put the game away, the Tigers responded with a basket or two to stay within striking distance.
Baker started fast.
Isaiah Jones hit consecutive 15-foot jumpers, Long had a steal and lay-in, and Hobson elevated for a 12-footer to give Baker an 8-2 lead halfway through the first quarter.
But the Tigers, with a vocal home crowd on their side, quickly responded.
The Tigers ended the first quarter with a 12-2 run, during which five players scored, to lead 16-12.
“That home crowd can give a team an extra boost of energy, which I new would happen,” said Jebron Jones, who is a former girls coach at La Grande. “Playing in somebody else’s house is difficult.”
But the Bulldogs generated a lot of decibels with their baskets, too, thanks to a large group of students who traveled to La Grande on a rooter bus arranged by athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr.
“The kids brought their spirit,” Jones said. “It helped a bunch for sure. Most times we come here (to La Grande) we don’t have a big crowd.”
After trailing 16-12 after the first quarter, the Bulldogs gave those fans ample chances to cheer, and as with most of Baker’s scoring runs this season, this one was fueled by defense.
Isaiah Jones ignited the 16-2 spurt by opening the second quarter with a steal and lay-in. He was fouled on the shot and made the free throw to cut La Grande’s lead to 16-15 just 24 seconds in.
His brother, Rasean, followed with a lay-in on a designed play and Baker regained the lead at 17-16 with 6:08 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs never trailed again.
Long converted a steal into another lay-in, and after Jace Schow hit a jumper, Isaiah Jones rebounded his own missed shot, Long got a La Grande defender out of position with a fake for an easy basket, and Baker led 23-18.
“When you play great defense it leads to easy shots,” Jebron Jones said. “That run was big for us.”
He said Baker still can improve on defense, though, particularly with its consistency.
“We still reach too much, and we went for shot fakes,” he said. “We can play a lot smarter.”
Hobson completed the 16-2 Baker run with five straight points, including a three-pointer, and Baker led 28-18 with 2:08 left in the first half.
Schow scored four straight points to get La Grande within 28-22.
After Isaiah Jones missed a shot, Hobson stole an outlet pass and got the ball back to Jones, who swished a 3-pointer to push Baker’s lead to 31-22 at halftime.
The Tigers got as close as 33-28 early in the third quarter on Schow’s basket, but Long scored two straight baskets, both on acrobatic drives into the lane where he has a knack of avoiding taller defenders.
After Logan Williams’ lay-in cut Baker’s lead to 39-33, Rigueiro had a rebound basket, and Spike assisted Nate Jensen on a lay-in that got Baker’s lead back to double digits at 43-33.
Rigueiro had another strong game, with multiple rebounds and a couple blocked shots to go along with four points.
The 6-foot-5 junior contributes in multiple ways on both sides of the court, Jebron Jones said — some of which don’t show up on a box score.
“He brings great energy when he’s in the game — he has a great motor,” Jones said of Rigueiro. “He’s tall, he deflects a lot of passes, alters a lot of shots. He’s been working hard all year long.”
