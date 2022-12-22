With the game on the line and the seconds ticking down to zero, the ball was in the hands of the most dangerous player on the court.
Unfortunately for Baker, that player was Lapwai's Kase Wynott.
Wynott scored the final two of his game-high 36 points on a rebound of his own missed shot with 3.2 seconds left to give the Wildcats a 78-77 win in a thriller Thursday, Dec. 22 at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
Baker, which dropped to 6-3, was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
"That was a tough game to lose," Baker coach Jebron Jones said. "We had our chances not to be in a game that close. We came up just a few seconds, and one rebound, short."
Wynott's game-winner from just in front of the basket was the last of four lead changes in a tense fourth quarter battle in which the teams swapped scoring runs with dizzying shifts in momentum.
Baker led 77-72 with 32.6 seconds left after Isaiah Jones capped a 9-2 Baker run with a pair of free throws.
Lapwai's Terrell Ellenwood drove the lane and was fouled, making both free throws with 26.8 seconds left to get the Warriors to within 77-74.
With the 35-second shot clock off, Lapwai was forced to foul.
Isaiah Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15.5 seconds left, and Lapwai grabbed the rebound.
There was little doubt that Wynott, who came into the game averaging 40 points in Lapwai's first four games, all wins, would try to win it for the Warriors.
His first shot in the lane missed, but he used his 6-foot-6 frame to pull down the rebound and dropped the ball over the front rim for the winning points.
Baker showed the resilience that had propelled the Bulldogs to a 6-2 start, including their own last-second win on Jones' finger roll against Twin Falls on Dec. 15.
Lapwai took its biggest lead, 60-55, on Wynott's 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.
But the Bulldogs responded immediately with an 11-2 run.
Jaxon Logsdon hit a tough 10-footer in the lane, and Rasean Jones scored inside on an assist by Grant Gambleton to get Baker within 60-59.
Rasean Jones then returned the favor, whipping a pass to Gambleton following a steal, and the Bulldogs regained the lead at 61-60 with 6:05 left in the game.
The teams traded baskets, then Paul Hobson made a 3-pointer to give Baker a 66-62 lead with 4:22 left.
Wynott ended the run with a 3-pointer with 3:33 left, but he was just getting started.
He followed with another 3-pointer 22 seconds later to regain the lead for Lapwai at 68-66, then he stole a pass and scored on a lay-in, and Baker coach Jebron Jones called timeout with 2:40 left as the Warriors led 70-66.
But Lapwai couldn't maintain the momentum, and Baker, as it has several times in this young season, quickly rallied.
Isaiah Jones made a tough lay-in and was fouled, swishing the free throw to get Baker to within 70-69 with 2:19 left.
Hudson Spike gave Baker the lead back, at 71-70, on a layin off an assist from Rasean Jones with 1:57 left.
"Basketball is definitely a game of runs," Jebron Jones said. "I was proud of the kids. They didn't quit."
Wynott was called for a charge on the ensuing possession, and on the other end Spike got loose and took a nifty pass from Hobson for another inside basket, and Baker led 73-70 with 1:26 left following a 7-0 scoring run.
Wynott ended the run with a pair of free throws with 1:24 left, but Logsdon made two free throws after being fouled with just three seconds on the shot clock, and 52.2 seconds left in the game, to extend Baker's lead to 75-72.
After Wynott missed a long 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, the Warriors had to foul, and Isaiah Jones made two free throws to give Baker the 77-72 lead. The Bulldogs didn't score again.
Jebron Jones said that although the Bulldogs' defense was solid at times, overall "we didn't do enough to win it tonight."
He was also generally satisfied with Baker's offensive execution, as the Bulldogs had several lay-ins off set plays in their halfcourt offense, as well as runouts in transition when Baker beat the Lapwai defenders down the court and made crisp outlet passes.
"For the most part we did a good job executing," Jones said. "But we did miss a bunch of lay-ups we normally would make."
Wynott scored the game's first basket as well as the last, his 12-footer in the key giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
The score was tied at 4, 6, 8 and 10 in the first quarter, and after Lapwai led 16-13, Isaiah Jones made a 15-footer and Rasean Jones had a putback to give Baker a 17-16 lead after the first quarter.
Baker twice extended its lead to seven points, the last time at 31-24 on Gambleton's free throw with 3:15 left in the first half.
But Wynott had a conventional three-point play and two straight baskets to tie it at 35, before Jaron Long and Hobson had baskets in the final minute to give Baker a 39-35 lead at halftime.
Lapwai opened the second half with consecutive 3-pointers to tie it at 44, and neither team led by more than three points the rest of the quarter.
Hobson led Baker with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Isaiah Jones had 16, Rasean Jones 10, and Long and Logsdon six points each.
Jebron Jones said he told his players to use their frustration at the loss as motivation when they return to practice in preparation for a three-day tournament at Stayton starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Baker will play North Salem at 1:30 p.m.
BAKER (77)
Gambleton 1 1-2 3, Logsdon 2 2-2 6, Quintela 0 0-0 0, R. Jones 5 0-0 10, Rigueiro 1 0-0 2, Spike 2 0-0 4, I. Jones 6 5-7 16, Long 3 0-0 6, Hobson 9 0-0 25, Jensen 2 0-0 5. Totals 31 8-11 77.
LAPWAI (78)
Ellenwood 5 5-5 17, Payne 0 0-0 0, Sherman 2 0-0 4, Yearout 4 0-0 10, Miles 3 0-0 6, Wynott 13 6-6 36, Bohnee 2 1-3 5. Totals 26 12-14 78.
Baker 17 22 16 22 -- 77
Lapwai 16 19 22 21 -- 78
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.