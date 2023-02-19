Playing a perfect basketball game might be more myth than reality, something to inspire effort yet just out of reach, but Baker boys coach Jebron Jones figures the Bulldogs came awfully close to that ultimate goal.
“Dang near a perfect game,” a grinning Jones said after Baker’s 77-36 dismantling of Pendleton in the Greater Oregon League championship game Saturday night, Feb. 18 in the Baker gym.
“I was real impressed with the boys’ tenacity on both ends of the floor. We just wore them down.”
Baker played with a brutal efficiency but also with elegance in winning its ninth straight game and ensuring a home game in the Class 4A playoffs on March 4.
On offense the Bulldogs frequently made the extra pass — or two or three passes — that ensured an undefended shot for a teammate. Most of Baker’s 31 field goals were generally uncontested, the result of players who anticipated the defenders’ moves and countered them.
“The guys did a great job sharing the rock,” Jones said.
Defensively, Baker was relentless as always, tipping passes, swarming whichever Buckaroo was unfortunate enough to have the ball, and forcing 11 turnovers, many of which led to breakaway lay-ins.
Baker, which improved to 21-4, held Pendleton, 11-13 overall, to its third-lowest point total of the season, including just 16 points in the second half.
“We just applied pressure on both sides of the court,” Jones said.
The Bulldogs also played cleanly on offense, committing just six turnovers.
“We played smart,” Jones said. “We’ve been emphasizing that. We had a great week of practice.”
The game was competitive early.
Pendleton’s Gauge Rueber scored four straight points to get the Buckaroos within 14-11 with 1:45 left in the first quarter.
After Isaiah Jones made a tough runner and Paul Hobson made two free throws to boost Baker’s lead to 18-11, Rueber swished a runner from the key at the buzzer to close the gap to 18-13.
But the Bulldogs quickly took control in the second quarter by deploying one of their patented scoring blitzes.
Giacomo Rigueiro started the 21-4 run with an inside basket.
Isaiah Jones followed with a lay-in, and Hobson, who led all scorers with 24 points, nailed one of his six 3-pointers, five of which were in the first half.
Hobson had two more long balls later in the quarter as Baker’s lead swelled past the 20-point mark.
Nate Jensen had two late baskets, including a putback with 1 second on the clock, and Baker led 45-20 at halftime.
Six Bulldogs scored during the second quarter as Baker outscored the Bucks 27-7. Hobson had 11 of his points and three of his 3-pointers.
Jaxon Logsdon, who missed the previous five games with an illness, returned to the court at the start of the second quarter and contributed a basket and a couple of assists.
The second half was anticlimactic, as the Bucks never got closer than 23 points.
Eight of the 10 Bulldogs scored. Isaiah Jones had 17, joining Hobson in double figures. Jaron Long, who twice took the ball from one end of the court to the other for a lay-in, had nine points, as did Jensen. Hudson Spike and Rigueiro had five each, and Rasean Jones and Logsdon four each.
Kasen Heinrich was the only Buckaroo in double figures, with 10 points. Benito Jennings and Rueber had seven each.
Jebron Jones said he was pleased to have all 10 players available for the first time in almost a month.
“I feel pleased with where we’re at,” he said. “We’re finally healthy. Having all 10 guys back leads to intense practices, and that makes the game easier.”
The Bulldogs will have plenty of time to practice, with two weeks off before the home playoff game, against an opponent yet to be determined.
With a win, Baker would return to the Class 4A tournament for the second straight year. The eight-team tourney is set for March 9-11 at Forest Grove.
PENDLETON (36)
Jennings 3 0-0 7, Rueber 2 3-4 7, Cary 2 0-0 5, Chapman 0 2-2 2, Coiner 0 0-0 0, Hoffert 0 0-0 0, Lehnert 2 0-1 4, Strong 0 1-2 1, Heinrich 5 0-1 10. Totals 14 6-10 36.
BAKER (77)
Gambleton 0 0-0 0, Logsdon 2 0-0 4, R. Jones 2 0-0 4, Rigueiro 2 1-2 5, Spike 2 0-0 5, I. Jones 7 2-2 17, Long 4 0–0 9, Hobson 8 2-4 24, Jensen 4 1-1 9, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 6-9 77.
Pendleton 13 7 11 5 — 36
Baker 18 27 18 14 — 77
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.