Jaxon Logsdon leaped high to gently bank the ball off the backboard and through the net, and bedlam reigned in the Baker gym as the Bulldogs regained the lead over visiting Crook County.
And there was still a couple minutes left on the clock.
Logsdon’s contested basket off a steal was just one thrilling chapter in Baker’s dramatic 67-63 overtime win over the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7.
The final stanza was crammed with excitement, too, but Logsdon’s two points, which gave Baker a 64-63 lead with 1:54 left in overtime, ended up being the game-winning pair.
The Bulldogs won their fifth straight in a game that had the tense atmosphere of a state tournament contest, with multiple lead changes in the second half.
The Cowboys from Prineville rallied from a 5-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force the 4-minute overtime, Baker’s first overtime game of the season.
“Crook County is a great team,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “They’re going to win a lot of games.”
They very nearly won one on Saturday.
Baker appeared to have finally taken control when Paul Hobson scored inside to give the Bulldogs a 56-51 lead with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter.
It was Baker’s biggest lead of the second half, and it prompted Crook County coach Jason Munn to call timeout.
The Cowboys rallied immediately, with Cameron Carr’s 3-pointer cutting Baker’s lead to 56-54 with 5:11 left.
Baker’s Isaiah Jones matched that with a 3-pointer from deep in the corner to boost the lead back to 59-54 with 3:48 left.
Baker didn’t score again, though, in regulation.
Crook County’s Eddie Freauff scored inside to get the Cowboys within 59-56, and Carr swished another 3-pointer with 2:27 left to tie it.
Neither team scored again before the fourth quarter buzzer.
But there was an abundance of drama despite the lack of points.
After Isaiah Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 1:39 left, Crook County turned the ball over with 1:06 left on a pass that went out of bounds.
The Cowboys rebounded a Baker missed shot and appeared to have taken the lead on Kiernan Teasdale’s driving lay-in with 46.6 seconds left.
But Isaiah Jones drew a charge on the play and Baker got the ball back.
After a Baker turnover, Crook County had a final chance to take the lead, but Carr’s 3-pointer with about 17 seconds left missed.
Baker then had two chances to win in regulation, but both Jaron Long’s runner in the lane, and Rasean Jones’ putback at the buzzer, barely missed.
Crook County dominated the first minute of overtime.
Carr made a lay-in and Freauff soared for a basket in the lane to give the Cowboys a 63-59 lead with 3:01 left.
But Freauff was called for a technical foul for taunting after the basket. It was also his fifth personal foul, and Crook County’s best rebounder and shot blocker was done for the day.
Hobson missed the two free throws after the technical, but he quickly redeemed himself with a 3-pointer that got Baker within 63-62 with 2:17 left.
“It just felt right,” the junior said. “I trust my teammates and they made it possible.”
Baker’s trademark pressure defense, which to that point hadn’t caused the Cowboys a great deal of trouble, finally flustered Crook County.
Isaiah Jones’ steal led to Logsdon’s basket and Baker’s 64-63 lead.
Hobson had another steal a few seconds later, and he made an acrobatic lay-in that appeared to have given Baker a 3-point lead.
But Hobson was called for a charge, and Baker’s lead remained at a single point.
Crook County’s Logan Matthews missed a 3-pointer with 1:36 left, and Baker missed a shot on its next possession.
That led a frenetic scramble for a loose ball under Crook County’s basket after Baker nearly stole a pass.
Crook County’s Tyson Martinez missed a short try in the lane, and Carr’s shot against the defense of Long and Isaiah Jones, also missed with 35 seconds left.
Hobson corralled the rebound and was fouled. He made one of two free throws with 33.5 seconds left to give Baker a 65-63 lead.
Crook County’s Lucas Teskey missed a 3-pointer, but the ball went off a Bulldog and the Cowboys had one final chance, inbounding under their basket with 11.5 seconds left.
Martinez’s 3-point try from the corner hit the front of the rim, and Isaiah Jones secured the rebound. He was fouled with 6.8 seconds left and made both free throws to seal the win.
Baker, ranked third in the state, improved to 11-3. The win over Crook County was the Bulldogs’ fifth by 6 or fewer points.
Jebron Jones said Baker’s rally in overtime, after trailing by 4 points, was a “great testament to the kids’ resiliency.”
“They were frustrated that the game even went to overtime,” Jones said. "They trusted each other.”
They also trusted their defense, he said, knowing that if they all carried out their assignments, they would have a good chance to force turnovers.
“The boys buckled down and knew they needed stops,” Jones said. “They can play great defense when they choose to, and it worked out in our favor.”
Hobson, who had one of the two steals in the key sequence in overtime when the Bulldogs regained the lead for good, said defense requires a complete team effort.
“If we just keep applying pressure we’re going to get steals,” he said. “It’s a collective effort. We love each other like brothers. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point.”
Baker, as it often has this season, started fast, leading 9-3 early on Logsdon’s 15-foot jumper.
Crook County responded, and Carr, who led all scorers with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, made his second long ball to tie it at 9.
Baker led 17-12 after the first quarter as Logsdon made a 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left. The Bulldogs extended the lead to as much as 14, at 26-12, on Hudson Spike’s 3-pointer with 5:50 left in the second quarter, capping an 8-0 run.
But the Cowboys answered with a 10-2 spurt to get within 30-22, and Matthews had a steal and lay-in to cut Baker’s lead to 36-31 at halftime.
Teasdale scored the first two baskets of the second half and just over a minute in, the Cowboys were within 36-35.
Crook County took its first lead since early in the first quarter, at 44-43, on another basket by Teasdale with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
The Cowboys led 48-47 after three quarters.
Hobson quickly erased that lead with a conventional 3-point play 43 seconds into the fourth quarter. Baker led the rest of the fourth quarter until Crook County’s rally to tie it at 59.
Isaiah Jones led Baker with 16 points. Hobson and Logsdon added 11 each.
The Cowboys relied heavily on 3-pointers, making 11 to Baker’s six.
But the Bulldogs countered with an advantage at the free throw line, making 11 of 15 compared with Crook County’s 2 of 4.
Baker opens its Greater Oregon League schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at home against rival La Grande. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are 6-5. They lost 61-40 to Crook County on Friday, Jan. 6.
CROOK COUNTY (63)
Matthews 3 0-0 8, Freauff 3 1-2 7, Testy 2 0-0 4, Martinez 3 0-0 9, Carr 7 0-0 20, Teasdale 5 1-2 11, Levesque 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 2-4 63.
BAKER (67)
Gambleton 1 0-0 2, Logsdon 5 0-0 11, R. Jones 0 4-4 4, Rigueiro 2 0-0 4, Spike 3 0-0 7, I. Jones 6 3-4 16, Long 3 2-2 7, Hobson 4 2-5 11, Jensen 1 0-0 3. Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 11-15 67.
Crook County 12 19 17 11 — 63
Baker 17 19 11 12 — 67
Friday’s game: Baker 75, Madras 57
The Bulldogs played their first home game of the season — two earlier games were canceled due to wintry weather — and after a close first half Baker pulled away from Madras.
Baker led the White Buffalos 42-39 at halftime after Madras outscored the Bulldogs 22-18 in the second quarter.
But Baker dominated the second half, rolling to a 65-51 lead after three quarters.
Isaiah Jones and Hobson both topped Baker with 18 points. Long added 12 points.
MADRAS (57)
Ball 7 7-8 22, Picard 1 1-2 1, Moschetti 1 0-0 3, Poland 2 0-0 5, Tapia 0 0-0 0, W. Simmelink 1 0-2 2, Mother 0 0-0 0, R. Simmelink 0 0-2 0, Boyle 8 0-3 16, Smith 3 0-0 8, Begay 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-17 57.
BAKER (75)
Gambleton 2 0-0 4, Logsdon 2 2-2 4, R. Jones 2 1-4 5, Rigueiro 1 0-0 2, Spike 1 0-0 3, I. Jones 6 4-7 18, Long 5 0-0 12, Hobson 6 1-2 18, Jensen 2 0-0 5, Gentry 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-15 75.
Madras 17 22 12 6 — 57
Baker 24 18 23 10 — 75
