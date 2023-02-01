Junior Paul Hobson had a career-high 29 points to lead Baker to an 87-47 rout of the Vale Vikings on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Vale.
“It was just a blast playing with my boys and I’m enjoying every moment of it,” Hobson said.
Baker started fast, scoring 30 points in the first quarter to double the Vikings’ total.
Hobson had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Nate Jensen, Isaiah Jones and Rasean Jones each had two baskets, and Jaron Long and Hudson Spike one each.
Baker slowed down in the second quarter but still outscored the Vikings 17-15 to lead 47-30 at halftime.
The Bulldogs clamped down on defense in the second half, allowing Vale to score just 17 points while Baker added 40 more points.
The 40-point final margin was the
second-largest of Baker’s 17 wins this season, eclipsed only by the 91-34 trouncing of Molalla on Dec. 29.
“Kids played extremely hard tonight,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “The highlight of the game was when we had two guys dive on the floor for a loose ball with ten seconds left in the game. It led to a layup with about five seconds left, that showed tremendous heart and determination by our team.”
He was happy about Baker’s free throw shooting, as well — a perfect 13 for 13. Jones had kudos for his supporting staff as well.
“Roland Hobson, JV coach, and Kelly Spike-Melo, JV2 coach, have done a tremendous job shaping and molding these young men all year long,” he said. “It’s a definite time commitment and they are influencing the young men in a positive way, holding them accountable with love and respect, and winning some games along the way.”
Isaiah Jones had 18 points and Long 17 as Baker had three players in double figures.
Baker travels to Pendleton on Friday,
Feb. 3 for a 7:30 p.m. game, then return to the BHS gym on Saturday, Feb. 4 to take on second-ranked Cascade at noon.
In the other games at Vale on Tuesday, Baker won the JV contest, 67-43, and the JV2 game, 39-12.
BAKER (87)
Gambleton 0 0-0 0, R. Jones 4 1-1 9, Riguero 2 0-0 4, Spike 1 2-2 4, I. Jones 6 5-5 18, Long 5 2-2 14, Hobson 11 2-2 29, Jensen 3 1-1 7, Gentry 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 13-13 87.
