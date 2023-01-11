La Grande played great in the first half, but unfortunately for the visiting Tigers, Baker played even better in the second.

The Bulldogs shrugged off their shooting struggles, outscoring La Grande 52-11 in the second half — including 29-3 in the fourth quarter — en route to a 76-40 win in the Greater Oregon League opener for both teams on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in a packed and raucous Baker gym.

