La Grande played great in the first half, but unfortunately for the visiting Tigers, Baker played even better in the second.
The Bulldogs shrugged off their shooting struggles, outscoring La Grande 52-11 in the second half — including 29-3 in the fourth quarter — en route to a 76-40 win in the Greater Oregon League opener for both teams on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in a packed and raucous Baker gym.
Trailing 29-24 at halftime, Baker turned the game around immediately in the third quarter.
After making just two 3-pointers in the first half, the Bulldogs had three in the first 80 seconds of the second half, one by Isaiah Jones and two straight by Paul Hobson.
That shooting spree gave Baker its first lead of the game at 33-31.
La Grande tied it at 33, but Baker ran off nine straight points to take control.
Hudson Spike scored in the lane to give Baker the lead for good at 35-33, and Nate Jensen made all three free throws after being fouled trying a 3-pointer.
Spike soared for a dunk after a steal, and Jaron Long had a lay-in off another steal 20 seconds later to boost Baker’s lead to 42-33 with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
The game was still within reach for La Grande after three quarters with the Tigers trailing 47-37.
But Baker quickly thwarted any chance for a rally.
Isaiah Jones scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to boost Baker’s lead to 49-37.
Sam Tsiatsos made a 3-pointer from the corner to get the Tigers to within 49-40.
But La Grande didn’t score again.
Baker did, in bunches.
Hobson made a 3-pointer, and Rasean Jones drove for a basket, was fouled and made the free throw. Baker led 55-40 and the rout was on.
Nine Bulldogs scored at least two points in the fourth quarter as Baker scored the final 27 points.
The first half could hardly have been more different than the second.
La Grande scored the first four points and led 10-2 early.
The Tigers handled Baker’s full-court press with aplomb, and Jace Schow and Tsiatsos combined for 10 points as La Grande led 14-8 after the first quarter.
The Tigers extended the lead to as much as 10, at 23-13, helped by a double technical on Baker, the first for an illegal substitution and the second on the bench. Tsiatsos made all four free throws with 5:41 left in the first half.
Baker responded with a 9-2 run to get within 25-22.
Baker improved to 12-3 with its sixth straight win. Isaiah Jones led the Bulldogs with 17 points, including 6-for-6 free throws. Hobson had 13 points, Spike 11, and Long and Giacomo Rigueiro nine each. Rigueiro had a strong game on defense and rebounding as well.
Tsiatsos led La Grande, which dropped to 6-6 on the season, with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.