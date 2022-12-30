Grant (1).jpg
Buy Now

Baker’s Grant Gambleton makes a pass to Hudson Spike during Baker’s GOL title game against La Grande on Feb. 19, 2022, in the Baker gym. Gambleton had nine points in Baker's 91-34 win over Molalla on Dec. 29, 2022.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

To describe the Baker boys basketball team’s performance in the first two days of the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament as dominating is accurate enough.

But it’s also rather like saying a thunderstorm is loud.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.