To describe the Baker boys basketball team’s performance in the first two days of the SCTC Holiday Classic tournament as dominating is accurate enough.
But it’s also rather like saying a thunderstorm is loud.
Or a tornado is windy.
The Bulldogs so thoroughly obliterated their first two opponents in the three-day tournament at Stayton High School, near Salem, that plumbing the depths of a thesaurus for adjectives seems appropriate.
After reaching triple digits in a 100-64 win over Class 6A North Salem in the first round on Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Class 4A Bulldogs scored the first 20 points against Molalla, also a Class 4A school, in a semifinal game on Thursday.
Baker went on to a 91-34 rout that made the previous day’s win over North Salem seem almost competitive.
“Kids played extremely hard tonight, the entire game,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 8-3 on the season, played Stayton for the tournament championship on Friday evening, after the deadline for today’s issue. Check www.bakercityherald.com or the Herald’s Facebook page for the result of that game.
Thursday’s semifinal against Molalla was similar to Baker’s game against North Salem.
In both contests the Bulldogs’ relentless full-court press and swarming defense in general completely stymied their opponents.
Molalla struggled to advance the ball past midcourt, and Baker had multiple steals leading to easy baskets early as the Bulldogs raced to a 31-11 lead after the first quarter.
Six Baker players scored in the quarter.
Molalla fared no better in the second quarter.
Baker outscored the Indians by 20 points again to lead 57-17 at halftime.
The second half, as against North Salem, was anticlimactic other than the possibility that Baker would reach triple digits for the second straight game.
The Bulldogs fell a bit short. But they did duplicate their feat of having all 10 players score.
But Jones said he was pleased that Baker’s effort level didn’t drop despite the huge lead that made the game’s outcome certain long before the final buzzer.
“I challenged them not to let the score dictate how hard they play and they accepted the challenge tonight,” he said. “They shared the ball well all game long, consistently trusting their teammates on both ends of the floor.”
“The standout moment of the game was when Jaxon Logsdon dove on the floor for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, winning by a lot of points, which led to a layup by Nate Jensen,” Jones said. “I actually got goosebumps at the moment. We also took several charges late in the game as well, which showed the kids were extremely unselfish.”
The game was another example of something Jones strives for — balanced scoring.
Despite scoring 100 and 91 points in consecutive games, no Baker player scored more than 19 points in either game.
Four Bulldogs were in double figures against Molalla, led by Isaiah Jones with 18, including a slam dunk. Jaxon Logsdon had 13 points, Paul Hobson and Rasean Jones 12 each (including a dunk for Jones), and Grant Gambleton and Jaron Long had nine points each.
Baker had 35 field goals for the second straight game. The Bulldogs made 14 of 17 free throws.
Baker’s defense forced 33 Molalla turnovers, many of those steals.
After their greatest two-game offensive output in at least a decade, Baker not surprisingly leads all Class 4A teams with an average of 68.3 points per game.
North Marion, which has played three fewer games, is averaging 67.9 points.
MOLALLA (34)
Chavez 2 1-1 5, Lexus 1 0-0 3, Strohmeyer 0 0-1 0, Reopen 2 0-0 4, Shapland 2 0-0 4, Taylor 3 0-0 6, King 1 0-0 2, Giberson 1 0-0 3, Clinton 0 1-2 1, Harris 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 2-4 34.
BAKER (91)
Gambleton 4 1-2 9, Logsdon 6 0-0 13, R. Jones 5 2-2 12, Rigueiro 2 0-0 4, Spike 0 2-2 2, I. Jones 6 4-4 18, Long 3 1-2 9, Hobson 4 2-2 12, Jensen 2 1-2 5, Gentry 3 1-1 7. Totals 35 14-17 91.
Molalla 11 6 9 8 — 34
Baker 31 26 18 16 — 91
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.